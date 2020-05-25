Marion native guiding Lady Vols into future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARTERVILLE — Not many who knew Lauren Bond in high school ever dreamed she'd end up as a coach.

But the newly-named Lauren Bond-Clark now does a lot of coaching. The former Marion High School golfer helped her team to the Class 2A state championship back in 2008 and then went on to play at John A. Logan College. She played her final two years at Austin Peay, making the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team as a junior.

Fast forward to 2020, and Bond-Clark is helping guide the Logan women's golf program into an uncertain future. She served as a volunteer assistant for the Lady Vols last season and has been busy on the recruiting trail — more on that later.

"Yes, I was the one who would never coach," Bond-Clark said. "But it's so much fun and rewarding. And being around the girls who are eager to learn and continue their collegiate golf careers is just amazing."

The change of heart was a bit of a stretch for Bond-Clark, who began sharing golf-based yoga with the team last year. The players "loved it," and word quickly spread throughout the Carterville campus. Every team eventually signed up. Bond-Clark is currently seeking more yoga certifications specifically tailored to sports, both for the body and the mind.