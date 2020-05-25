Marion native guiding Lady Vols into future

CARTERVILLE — Not many who knew Lauren Bond in high school ever dreamed she'd end up as a coach.
But the newly-named Lauren Bond-Clark now does a lot of coaching. The former Marion High School golfer helped her team to the Class 2A state championship back in 2008 and then went on to play at John A. Logan College. She played her final two years at Austin Peay, making the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team as a junior.
Fast forward to 2020, and Bond-Clark is helping guide the Logan women's golf program into an uncertain future. She served as a volunteer assistant for the Lady Vols last season and has been busy on the recruiting trail — more on that later.
"Yes, I was the one who would never coach," Bond-Clark said. "But it's so much fun and rewarding. And being around the girls who are eager to learn and continue their collegiate golf careers is just amazing."
The change of heart was a bit of a stretch for Bond-Clark, who began sharing golf-based yoga with the team last year. The players "loved it," and word quickly spread throughout the Carterville campus. Every team eventually signed up. Bond-Clark is currently seeking more yoga certifications specifically tailored to sports, both for the body and the mind.
"Gwen Lawrence came up with this 'power' certification and she does yoga for the professional sports teams in New York," Bond-Clark said. "It's so cool and all of the athletic teams at Logan enjoyed it. Not only is yoga a different type of workout, but they were also using visualization and mindfulness for their individual needs and sports."
With the spring golf season mostly wiped out, the Lady Vols are still hoping to have a fall season and are quietly planning tournaments. And one silver lining has come from the pandemic: Logan will have a rare full roster.
"We have a unique situation with our team for next year," Bond-Clark said. "Two of our sophomores decided to stay and play another year. So we will be stacked with eight players on our team for the first time in years."
Sophomores who chose to stay include Illinois products Molly Ellis (Wolf Lake), Megan Lewis (Belleville), Lillian Schlemmer (Valmeyer) and Addison Darush (Sullivan).
Bond-Clark was already involved in the signings of Marion's Kelsey Sinks and Chloe Thomas to the roster. Thomas averaged 43 strokes per round and Sinks averaged 47 for the Lady Wildcats, who share a home course with Logan at Kokopelli Golf Club.
And now the Lady Vols have added Effingham's Kennedy Collier and Emily Harmon of Little Rock, Arkansas, to the lineup. Both were state tournament qualifiers their senior seasons. They join a Logan program that started in 1998 and has been to the NJCAA Tournament seven times.
"We are looking excitedly to the future," Bond-Clark said. "This is the first time in years our team has had eight players. I think we will be very competitive."
And that's not a stretch.
