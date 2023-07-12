MARION — Kale Cameron is one of only a handful of Marion High School graduates (Class of 2022) trying to make a splash in college baseball.

In an effort to enhance his value with Maryville University in St. Louis this coming school year, Cameron joined the Marion-based Thrillville Thrillbillies team this summer.

It was the perfect fit for the slender-built righthanded pitcher listed at 6-foot-4 and weighing all of 160 pounds.

“I wanted to get some innings in this summer because I was redshirted this past school year at Maryville and didn’t get a chance to pitch in any games,” Cameron said.

Cameron will be a sophomore academically this fall, but maintain freshman status in athletics.

To date, the 19-year-old former Wildcat has appeared in six games this summer with the Thrillbillies. Only one of the six games was as a starter with the other five coming out of the bullpen.

In 12.2 innings of work, Cameron has allowed 12 earned runs and 20 hits with eight walks as he tries to shake off the rust from a full year away from competition.

On the plus side, however, he has struck out 14, which translates to better than one per inning or 10 punchouts every nine innings of work.

“Playing for the Thrillbillies this summer has been a good experience for sure,” Cameron said. “The only way I can get better is to pitch. I’m hoping I can get another 10-to-15 useful innings in before the end of the season. That would be great.”

Cameron credits pitching coach Lane Dickerson and teammate Nathan Ball with helping him develop a cutter to go along with his fastball, curve, and change up.

“The cutter’s coming along pretty well,” Cameron said. “I have much better command with that pitch and the others. And that’s important for me, because I don’t exactly light up the radar gun with my fastball.”

Thrillbillies manager Ralph Santrana said he is pleased with Cameron’s development this summer.

“Early on, it was a feel thing for Kale with command of his pitches because he hadn’t pitched in over a year. But after the first couple of outings, he has pitched pretty good.”

Santana said Cameron is a pitcher who must rely on good command of the strike zone.

“He has to be able to throw his secondary pitches (like the breaking ball and cutter) for strikes. If he can be consistent with that, he can be a big help to us and to the Maryville team out of the bullpen next spring.”

Cameron said he would describe himself as a pitcher who has good movement on his pitches and can find ways to get weak contact from opposing batters.

“I would also say that I like to compete at all times,” he said. “I will work hard to get you out.”

Cameron is the second of two brothers with a background in college baseball. Older brother, Cavan, pitched two years of ball at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg before transferring to SIU last year, where he is studying aviation. He no longer plays baseball.

Kale Cameron said he plans to major in history education.

“I want to teach history at the high school level some day,” he said.

For now, however, he is content to get his innings in with the Thrillbillies, and hopefully, help the team win additional games.

The team had won six of its last seven games, including five straight through Monday.