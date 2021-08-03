Marion wins Colt World Series in front of hometown crowd

MARION — Charlie Hunter tossed a two-hitter and his teammates banged out 13 hits to beat Brownsville, 7-1, to win the PONY Colt World Series before the hometown crowd at Rent One Park. It was only for the fourth time in the Colt league history that the host team won the championship, joining the Southern Illinois All-Stars who won it all at Rent One two years ago.
“It was very important for us to come and represent our area and I don’t think they could have done a better job,” said Marion coach Nathan Bittle. “We had a great group of kids who handled themselves the right way, hustled on and off the field and just played hard for six games. I hope our area is proud of this group because I sure am.”
Hunter went the distance, allowing eight base runners total on two hits, two walks, two hit batsmen and two errors, throwing only 67 pitches.
“I wanted to go all the way, so I just depended on the defense behind me and they were there all night,” Hunter said. “My slider and curveball was on tonight. At the end I wasn’t tired at all. I finished with less than 70 pitches so I had plenty of energy left.”
Trey Cole led the Marion bat attack with three hits in four at-bats with Aidan Dodson, Owen Cornett, Jakob Koehn and Anthony Buonoura finishing with two hits each. Cornell also had two RBIs.
“I was going up there for a good pitch to hit expecting a first-pitch fastball and that’s what I got most of the time,” Cole said. “I had two hits last night with a big triple and double, but I don’t think I had three yet. It’s exciting to win the World Series. This is what we’ve worked for and this is what we were here to do and win it all for Southern Illinois.”
Brownsville got a break when its leadoff batter reached on a throwing error to open the top of the first and two outs Hunter hit a batter. After a double steal to put runners at second and third, Hunter got out of the jam on a foul fly into the right field corner.
Marion loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the second on back-to-back base hits by Koehn and Cole to leadoff the frame and, one out later, Buonaura joined them on the base paths with a single to right.
After Nathan Alvear got the second out on a strikeout, the right-hander walked Cruz Harlan to force in the first run, but got out of the jam on a fly ball to right.
The bottom of the batting order took advantage of a lead off error in the bottom of fourth to break the game open with four runs. The seventh man in the order, Eli Dyer, opened with a ground ball that the second baseman couldn’t glove. Buonaura took advantage of the gift with a triple into the gap in right center to plate Dyer and the rally was on.
Then ninth man in the order Trey Reinburg drove in Buonaura on a bloop single over the shortstop. Alvear then walked Cruz Harlan on four pitches to end his stint on the mound.
Daniel Guerra came in from centerfield and got two outs in short order on fly balls to centerfield. However, Cornett hit a high fly ball on a 2-2 pitch that found the gap in right center to drive in clear the bases and up the lead to 5-0.
Brownsville got on the scoreboard in the sixth, breaking the left-hander’s shutout bid on a leadoff triple followed by a ground out to second to cut the lead to 5-1.
Marion got that run back and more in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Dodson doubled to the wall in right center and after a walk Koehn drove him home with a single in right center. After a pitching change, Cole greeted Angelo Solis with a single to right center to score Cornett.