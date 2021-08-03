Marion wins Colt World Series in front of hometown crowd

MARION — Charlie Hunter tossed a two-hitter and his teammates banged out 13 hits to beat Brownsville, 7-1, to win the PONY Colt World Series before the hometown crowd at Rent One Park. It was only for the fourth time in the Colt league history that the host team won the championship, joining the Southern Illinois All-Stars who won it all at Rent One two years ago.

“It was very important for us to come and represent our area and I don’t think they could have done a better job,” said Marion coach Nathan Bittle. “We had a great group of kids who handled themselves the right way, hustled on and off the field and just played hard for six games. I hope our area is proud of this group because I sure am.”

Hunter went the distance, allowing eight base runners total on two hits, two walks, two hit batsmen and two errors, throwing only 67 pitches.

“I wanted to go all the way, so I just depended on the defense behind me and they were there all night,” Hunter said. “My slider and curveball was on tonight. At the end I wasn’t tired at all. I finished with less than 70 pitches so I had plenty of energy left.”

Trey Cole led the Marion bat attack with three hits in four at-bats with Aidan Dodson, Owen Cornett, Jakob Koehn and Anthony Buonoura finishing with two hits each. Cornell also had two RBIs.