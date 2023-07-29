Trying to pick The Southern Illinoisan’s top girls’ scholar-athlete for the 2022-23 school year was like trying to pick our favorite song, car, or flavor of ice cream.
It wasn’t easy.
In a very close vote, we selected Haylee Lambert of Marion. The competition was so fierce that we easily could have picked two or three others and still come out smelling like a rose. The candidates were that accomplished.
Lambert impressed us for many reasons. Scholastically, she carried a 4.5 grade-point-average on a 4.0 scale and was the valedictorian at Marion High School.
As an athlete, she participated in three sports, excelling in two.
Following is a breakdown on Lambert:
ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENTS
People are also reading…
- Heisman Award for the state of Illinois, naming her the best female scholar athlete and providing her with a college scholarship
- Winner of the Mike Chornak award, naming her as a top scholar-athlete in her class
- In contention for AAU All-American as a volleyball scholar athlete
- IHSA Academic All-State Honorable Mention
- Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish
- National Honor Society
- Math Honor Society
- Spanish Honor Society
- Mu Alpha Theta
- Illinois State Scholar
- Accounting Student of the Year
- Admitted to the University of Illinois’ elite Business/Accounting School
- Key Club
- Unified Cats
- FBLA
ATHLETIC ACHIEVEMENTS
- Four-year starter in volleyball
- South Seven All-Conference setter all four years
- All-South all four years
- Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Second Team
- Career assists leader in volleyball
- Team leader in hitting efficiency
- Team leader in service aces
- Team MVP three of four years
- Led the Wildcats to first conference title in 28 years
- Led the Wildcats to first regional title in 11 years
- National Club Volleyball
- Four-year starter in soccer
- South Seven All-Conference center midfielder four years
- All-South selection four years
- Tied the all-time IHSA state record in assists for a season with 43
- School record holder in assists
- Tied for top offensive player
- Helped to lead Wildcats to the regional championship
- Helped the Wildcats break the school record for wins
- Participated on the Marion varsity tennis team
“I have no doubts that Haylee Lambert will continue on this path of excellence,” said Marion High School Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky, who nominated the graduated senior for the award. “She possesses all the intangibles of being a model citizen and a very successful young lady. We are extremely proud of her!”
Jaime Clark coached Lambert in both volleyball and soccer. She is also Haylee’s mother.
“What made Haylee special as a volleyball player was her ability to jump set every ball,” Clark said, explaining that she was skilled enough to be an efficient hitter near the net or fake a hit and set a teammate for a big hit.
“She forced a defender or two to come up and try to block her just in case she was going to hit, and if they wouldn’t come up, she would take advantage of the defense with a hit of her own. She finished second on the team in kills.”
In soccer, Lambert was similar to a setter in volleyball in that she would look to make the perfect pass to a teammate in a position to score.
“Haylee had the technical skill to make good passes and the ability to see the whole field really well,” Clark said.
Her achievements in athletics were even more remarkable, Clark said, because Lambert battled vision problems as a youth.
“Haylee had multiple eye surgeries and endured many physical therapy sessions,” Clark said. “She has what’s known as amblyopia (a condition in which one eye cannot focus as clearly as the other). Even today, it affects her. Somehow, though, she has adapted and managed to fight through adversity. And that’s impressive because she has no natural depth perception. It’s amazing she has done so well in athletics.”
Clark said her daughter has always balanced academics with athletics.
“Haylee is the definition of a self-motivated athlete,” she said. “Everything she does she goes at it 100%. She puts in the work to be successful.”
Lambert said it was not uncommon for her to get up at 4:30 a.m. and get a workout in before school.
“On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a group of us would meet at Coach (Jason) Dunning’s house to lift weights in his garage,” Lambert said. “I would do my cardio workouts at the high school.”
As for her studies … Lambert said it’s all about establishing a daily routine and following through.
“I’m a goal-oriented person, so I know there are certain things I would have to sacrifice in order to accomplish what I wanted in academics and athletics,” she said. “Everything comes with a price. For me, it was my social life. I didn’t have nearly as much time to hang out with my friends as I would have liked.”
Lambert said she was a student who looked forward to school each day.
“Being in the classroom or on the athletic field was always something I looked forward to and enjoyed,” she said. “I wanted to be challenged. Homework was never a problem for me. If there was no game, I would get my homework done after practice. If we were on the road, I would get my homework done on the bus. And I took as many advanced placement (AP) classes as I could to raise my grade-point-average,” Lambert continued. “I had AP Calculus, AP Language and Composition, and AP Biology. I even took some dual-credit courses at John A. Logan College in both Accounting II and Spanish IV.”
Lambert said math is her favorite subject, which is why she will pursue forensic accounting at the U of I.
That said, passing on opportunities to compete in college athletics on scholarship was not an easy decision.
“No, it really wasn’t,” she said. “I’m going to miss volleyball and soccer, especially volleyball. That’s been my favorite sport to play over the years. But there’s always club ball at Illinois if I want to play. I’ve known for a while now that sports would only carry me so far.”
BEST OF THE REST
Two other scholar-athletes nominated for the award finished in the Top 3 of our voting. Each deserve a huge shoutout for their myriad accomplishments:
MADILYNN RATHERT, TRICO
ACADEMICS
- 5.0 GPA
- Valedictorian
- National Honor Society
- High Honor Roll (9-12)
- Junior Marshal (11)
- Terri Bryant Youth Advisory Council
- Illinois State Scholar
SPORTS
- Softball (All-Conference and All-South)
- Volleyball (All-Conference and All-South)
- Basketball (Freshman year only)
- Cheerleading (Senior year only)
ACTIVITIES
- Performing Arts/ Theatre
- FFA
- FBLA
- Student Council
- Class President
- Tri-M Music Society
- National Honor Society
- Yearbook
- Industrial Arts Club
- Art Club
- Student Leadership Team
- Scholar Bowl
- Academic Challenge Team
- City Hope Church Cafe
- Cutler Food Pantry
- Red Cross Blood Drives
ANNA ROLLA, WEST FRANKFORT
ACADEMICS
- GPA was a 5.29 on a 5 scale
- No. 1 in her class
- Illinois State Scholar
SPORTS
- Four years volleyball
- Four years softball
- All-Conference in softball
- All-South in softball
- All-State in softball
- John A. Logan College softball scholarship awardee