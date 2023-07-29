Trying to pick The Southern Illinoisan’s top girls’ scholar-athlete for the 2022-23 school year was like trying to pick our favorite song, car, or flavor of ice cream.

It wasn’t easy.

In a very close vote, we selected Haylee Lambert of Marion. The competition was so fierce that we easily could have picked two or three others and still come out smelling like a rose. The candidates were that accomplished.

Lambert impressed us for many reasons. Scholastically, she carried a 4.5 grade-point-average on a 4.0 scale and was the valedictorian at Marion High School.

As an athlete, she participated in three sports, excelling in two.

Following is a breakdown on Lambert:

ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENTS

Heisman Award for the state of Illinois, naming her the best female scholar athlete and providing her with a college scholarship

Winner of the Mike Chornak award, naming her as a top scholar-athlete in her class

In contention for AAU All-American as a volleyball scholar athlete

IHSA Academic All-State Honorable Mention

Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish

National Honor Society

Math Honor Society

Spanish Honor Society

Mu Alpha Theta

Illinois State Scholar

Accounting Student of the Year

Admitted to the University of Illinois’ elite Business/Accounting School

Key Club

Unified Cats

FBLA

ATHLETIC ACHIEVEMENTS

Four-year starter in volleyball

South Seven All-Conference setter all four years

All-South all four years

Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Second Team

Career assists leader in volleyball

Team leader in hitting efficiency

Team leader in service aces

Team MVP three of four years

Led the Wildcats to first conference title in 28 years

Led the Wildcats to first regional title in 11 years

National Club Volleyball

Four-year starter in soccer

South Seven All-Conference center midfielder four years

All-South selection four years

Tied the all-time IHSA state record in assists for a season with 43

School record holder in assists

Tied for top offensive player

Helped to lead Wildcats to the regional championship

Helped the Wildcats break the school record for wins

Participated on the Marion varsity tennis team

“I have no doubts that Haylee Lambert will continue on this path of excellence,” said Marion High School Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky, who nominated the graduated senior for the award. “She possesses all the intangibles of being a model citizen and a very successful young lady. We are extremely proud of her!”

Jaime Clark coached Lambert in both volleyball and soccer. She is also Haylee’s mother.

“What made Haylee special as a volleyball player was her ability to jump set every ball,” Clark said, explaining that she was skilled enough to be an efficient hitter near the net or fake a hit and set a teammate for a big hit.

“She forced a defender or two to come up and try to block her just in case she was going to hit, and if they wouldn’t come up, she would take advantage of the defense with a hit of her own. She finished second on the team in kills.”

In soccer, Lambert was similar to a setter in volleyball in that she would look to make the perfect pass to a teammate in a position to score.

“Haylee had the technical skill to make good passes and the ability to see the whole field really well,” Clark said.

Her achievements in athletics were even more remarkable, Clark said, because Lambert battled vision problems as a youth.

“Haylee had multiple eye surgeries and endured many physical therapy sessions,” Clark said. “She has what’s known as amblyopia (a condition in which one eye cannot focus as clearly as the other). Even today, it affects her. Somehow, though, she has adapted and managed to fight through adversity. And that’s impressive because she has no natural depth perception. It’s amazing she has done so well in athletics.”

Clark said her daughter has always balanced academics with athletics.

“Haylee is the definition of a self-motivated athlete,” she said. “Everything she does she goes at it 100%. She puts in the work to be successful.”

Lambert said it was not uncommon for her to get up at 4:30 a.m. and get a workout in before school.

“On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a group of us would meet at Coach (Jason) Dunning’s house to lift weights in his garage,” Lambert said. “I would do my cardio workouts at the high school.”

As for her studies … Lambert said it’s all about establishing a daily routine and following through.

“I’m a goal-oriented person, so I know there are certain things I would have to sacrifice in order to accomplish what I wanted in academics and athletics,” she said. “Everything comes with a price. For me, it was my social life. I didn’t have nearly as much time to hang out with my friends as I would have liked.”

Lambert said she was a student who looked forward to school each day.

“Being in the classroom or on the athletic field was always something I looked forward to and enjoyed,” she said. “I wanted to be challenged. Homework was never a problem for me. If there was no game, I would get my homework done after practice. If we were on the road, I would get my homework done on the bus. And I took as many advanced placement (AP) classes as I could to raise my grade-point-average,” Lambert continued. “I had AP Calculus, AP Language and Composition, and AP Biology. I even took some dual-credit courses at John A. Logan College in both Accounting II and Spanish IV.”

Lambert said math is her favorite subject, which is why she will pursue forensic accounting at the U of I.

That said, passing on opportunities to compete in college athletics on scholarship was not an easy decision.

“No, it really wasn’t,” she said. “I’m going to miss volleyball and soccer, especially volleyball. That’s been my favorite sport to play over the years. But there’s always club ball at Illinois if I want to play. I’ve known for a while now that sports would only carry me so far.”

BEST OF THE REST

Two other scholar-athletes nominated for the award finished in the Top 3 of our voting. Each deserve a huge shoutout for their myriad accomplishments:

MADILYNN RATHERT, TRICO

ACADEMICS

5.0 GPA

Valedictorian

National Honor Society

High Honor Roll (9-12)

Junior Marshal (11)

Terri Bryant Youth Advisory Council

Illinois State Scholar

SPORTS

Softball (All-Conference and All-South)

Volleyball (All-Conference and All-South)

Basketball (Freshman year only)

Cheerleading (Senior year only)

ACTIVITIES

Performing Arts/ Theatre

FFA

FBLA

Student Council

Class President

Tri-M Music Society

National Honor Society

Yearbook

Industrial Arts Club

Art Club

Student Leadership Team

Scholar Bowl

Academic Challenge Team

City Hope Church Cafe

Cutler Food Pantry

Red Cross Blood Drives

ANNA ROLLA, WEST FRANKFORT

ACADEMICS

GPA was a 5.29 on a 5 scale

No. 1 in her class

Illinois State Scholar

SPORTS

Four years volleyball

Four years softball

All-Conference in softball

All-South in softball

All-State in softball

John A. Logan College softball scholarship awardee