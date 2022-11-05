Marion's Nalley earns gold in Class 2A boys race

PEORIA - Marion High School junior Dylon Nalley finished his breakout season of distance running with a bang Saturday, placing first at the Class 2A atate cross country invite.

Nalley turned in a time of 14 minutes, 44.62 seconds, or 22 seconds faster than runner-up, Dale Johnson, of Sterling (15:06.35).

Mekye Lomax of Marion was next closest from the region, finishing 35th in 16:23.08.

"Winning was just a genuine experience," Nalley said. "I'm so proud to have earned the title of state champion. I thank everyone for supporting me."'

Wildcats head coach Scott Gill said he was happy to see his prize pupil bringing home the hardware.

"Anytime you win a state championship, it is an amazing accomplishment. I am happy for Benton's Gavin Genisio, too."

Marion placed eighth as a team.