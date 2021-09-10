Marion's Noelle, Newsom combine for 3 TDs in Wildcats' 48-28 win

MARION — Good luck picking what to stop when facing the Marion Wildcats football team.
Evan Noelle and Venson Newsom connected for three touchdowns and Lukas Shrum rushed for 248 yards as the Wildcats piled up the points again Friday night in a 48-28 victory over Highland at Wildcat Stadium.
Highland is now a very deceiving 0-3 as the Wildcats improved to 3-0 this fall after going undefeated in the spring.
"It's a good feeling," Marion coach Kerry Martin said. "We played a really good football team tonight. We knew that they played a tough schedule coming in and they were as good as we thought they would be.
"These kind of wins are really satisfying when you beat a good program with a good coach. We earned this one."
Newsom caught a Noelle pass on the left side and scored a 63-yard touchdown on the game's second play. The 6-foot-3 senior also caught a bomb strike down the left sideline for a 50-yard score and made some ridiculous cutbacks for a 28-yard touchdown in the second half.
On the other side of the ball, Newsom also caught an interception and made a tackle on a swing pass for a turnover on downs.
Marion's second touchdown came after Jake Bruce recovered a fumble to give the Wildcats possession deep in enemy territory. But a 50-yard run by Shrum and an 18-yard pass from Noelle to Walker Fox set up a short TD run by Deavon Margrum.
Marion pushed the lead to 21-0 after a 9-yard touchdown from Noelle to Fox to complete a drive that included passes over the middle to Mason Gooch and Bruce and a nice catch by Newsom on the sideline.
Highland's first score came with the help of a roughing-the-passer penalty, but Newsom's second touchdown and his interception gave Marion a 28-7 lead going into halftime.
The Bulldogs got their offense moving in the second half, but the Wildcats kept scoring. Newsom's third touchdown and a 2-yard plunge by Brody Larson kept the train whistle blowing.
Highland seemed poised to make it interesting after stopping the Wildcats on a fourth down and then converting a fourth-and-7 and a third-and-11 to move near the goal line. But on third-and-goal from the 2, the Bulldogs fumbled and Marion's Michael Gunn recovered for a huge momentum swing.
"We had to win the turnover game and keep our penalties down," Martin said. "I think both of those were up a little this week but when you play a good football team they're going to make things happen. But what I love is we still kept our big-play potential going and when you do that against a team like Highland, that's important."
Moments after the fumble recovery, Shrum got loose for an 84-yard touchdown up the middle to stamp the final punctuation. It came on his 18th carry of the night and pushed Marion over the 300-yard rushing mark.
"I was hoping we could get the running game on track a little bit because I knew we'd need it at some point," Martin said. "And tonight was a great night to see that against a good defense."
Noelle finished 20 for 28 passing and racked up 310 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Newsom had nine catches for 187 yards.
"Evan can make a mistake and bounce right back and make the next throw he needs to make," Martin said. "That's the sign of a good quarterback and a mature quarterback."
Marion travels to Cahokia next Friday to open South Seven Conference play.