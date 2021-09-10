Marion's Noelle, Newsom combine for 3 TDs in Wildcats' 48-28 win

Marion pushed the lead to 21-0 after a 9-yard touchdown from Noelle to Fox to complete a drive that included passes over the middle to Mason Gooch and Bruce and a nice catch by Newsom on the sideline.

Highland's first score came with the help of a roughing-the-passer penalty, but Newsom's second touchdown and his interception gave Marion a 28-7 lead going into halftime.

The Bulldogs got their offense moving in the second half, but the Wildcats kept scoring. Newsom's third touchdown and a 2-yard plunge by Brody Larson kept the train whistle blowing.

Highland seemed poised to make it interesting after stopping the Wildcats on a fourth down and then converting a fourth-and-7 and a third-and-11 to move near the goal line. But on third-and-goal from the 2, the Bulldogs fumbled and Marion's Michael Gunn recovered for a huge momentum swing.

"We had to win the turnover game and keep our penalties down," Martin said. "I think both of those were up a little this week but when you play a good football team they're going to make things happen. But what I love is we still kept our big-play potential going and when you do that against a team like Highland, that's important."