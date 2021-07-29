Marion's Sullivan finishes 30th, fails to qualify for Olympic finals

TOKYO — Darryl Sullivan finished 30th in the men's high jump qualifying round Thursday night at the Tokyo Olympics.

The former Marion High School and University of Tennessee star cleared the 2.17-meter bar on his second attempt but failed three times at 2.21 meters. Sullivan needed to clear 2.30 meters or finish in the top 12 to qualify for finals.

NCAA champion JuVaughn Harrison finished second in his group and tied for first, overall, to reach the finals. The former LSU standout is attempting a rare double, as he is scheduled to compete in the long jump early Saturday morning. Harrison is the first American to try the high jump/long jump double at the Olympics since Jim Thorpe in 1912.

Sullivan came in with a personal best of 2.33 meters, which he set in January at the Virginia Tech Invitational. The mark tied the all-time Southeastern Conference indoor record and etched Sullivan’s name No. 4 all-time on the indoor performance list. The new height earned Sullivan the world lead for the 2019-20 indoor season and topped the previous Tennessee school record of 2.31m (7-7), held by three-time NCAA champion Randy Jenkins.

