Marlee Smith's fight against cancer won't slow down her sports dreams

A story of battle and fight comes from Anna’s very own Marlee Smith since being told three words that not a single human being is ever ready to hear.

You have cancer.

Smith was only 14 when she learned about her diagnosis of Leukemia from Oncologist William Ferguson at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. The untimely news for Smith came on St. Patrick Day in 2019, but she wasn’t prepared to let cancer define who she was or how she lived her life from that moment forward.

A glowing light in the Anna community, Smith has battled back through the grueling stages of chemotherapy and is now in the remission stage of her fight with cancer. Each chemo cycle lasts three months for Smith and includes spinal taps that are then followed up taking prescribed medication during the off months.

Smith continues to be an inspiration to many in the Anna community. One of those being her basketball coach Matt Denny.

“I’ve known Marlee long before she got to high school because my daughter, who is a year behind her, grew up playing soccer together,” said Denny. “She has changed mine and a lot of others' perspectives on life through her unselfishness and perseverance.”