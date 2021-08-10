Marlins' Brinson still believes he heard fan utter racial slur

"Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted," he said in a text message to The Associated Press. "We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them."

The Rockies condemned the suspected conduct in a statement released Sunday night.

"The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins' Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today's game," the team said in Sunday's statement. "Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.

"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field."

Brinson said he didn't hear the fan during his at-bat and had no idea what was going on until after the game and started getting messages on Instagram.

"My initial reaction was upset, man. Nobody wants to be called that. It's a disrespectful, disgusting word that belittles my people, Black people. It's a disgusting word and nobody wants to hear it," Brinson said Monday. "I was in shock."