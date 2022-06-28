Mason commits to SIU women's basketball

Point guard Jaidynn Mason, who led Blue Springs South High School to its first trip to the Missouri final four in March, announced her commitment to SIU women's basketball program on her Twitter page Monday night.

The 5-5 Mason averaged 19 points in her team's state semifinal and third place games, displaying a nice shooting touch from the 3-point line and also showing good defensive instincts. Mason finished her prep career with around 1,300 career points.

Mason is the first high school player recruited by new coach Kelly Bond-White. The other three players who have committed to SIU -- Tamara Nard, Ashley Jones and Promise Taylor — transferred from junior colleges or Division I programs.

Mason averaged 15.5 points and 3.6 steals as a senior, canning 33 percent of her 3-pointers and chipping in 4.7 rebounds per game.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0