Massac County softball plays for 3rd place later today in IHSA semifinals

PEORIA – Massac County’s first trip to the IHSA softball semifinals since 1985 on Wednesday ended because it couldn’t find a way to hit Rockridge freshman Kendra Lewis.
The Patriots wasted a great pitching performance by senior Cali McCraw, managing just one hit in absorbing a 1-0 loss to the unbeaten Rockets Wednesday at Louisville Slugger Complex.
Massac County (24-3) will play for third place at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Tolono Unity, a 5-0 loser to Joliet Catholic in the other semifinal. Rockridge improved to 30-0, although it wasn’t the rout some felt it would be.
McCraw permitted just four hits, retiring 13 of the last 15 hitters she faced and using just 73 pitches. Pitching to induce early, weak contact against a lineup that featured eight batters hitting .300 or better, McCraw walked only one and fanned three.
The Rockets’ run, which was of the unearned variety, came three pitches into their half of the first. Lea Kendall slugged a triple to the fence in left and then scored on the next pitch when Lewis’ bouncer to second was muffed for the game’s only error.
The Patriots had three legitimate scoring threats against Lewis, who walked five and hit one. Their only hit came in the second when Maddy Jenkins ripped a leadoff double to the wall in left. Macy Pierce was plunked with one out and Larkin Korte drew a two-out walk to fill the bases.
But Lewis, after falling behind in the count 3-0 against Sophie Bormann, battled back and induced a foulout to first to strand three.
Two innings later, Jenna Bunting coaxed a leadoff walk and reached third on a pair of passed balls. However, Lewis got Korte to swing through a 2-2 riser to quash the threat.
In the seventh, Bormann worked a two-out walk and stole second with Emma Austin hitting. But Lewis ended the game in style, getting Austin to take a half-swing at a changeup low and away for her 11th strikeout.
The result was McCraw’s first loss of the year after 18 straight wins. McCraw started her season a week later than the rest of the team because she was still playing volleyball.