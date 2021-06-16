Massac County softball plays for 3rd place later today in IHSA semifinals

PEORIA – Massac County’s first trip to the IHSA softball semifinals since 1985 on Wednesday ended because it couldn’t find a way to hit Rockridge freshman Kendra Lewis.

The Patriots wasted a great pitching performance by senior Cali McCraw, managing just one hit in absorbing a 1-0 loss to the unbeaten Rockets Wednesday at Louisville Slugger Complex.

Massac County (24-3) will play for third place at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Tolono Unity, a 5-0 loser to Joliet Catholic in the other semifinal. Rockridge improved to 30-0, although it wasn’t the rout some felt it would be.

McCraw permitted just four hits, retiring 13 of the last 15 hitters she faced and using just 73 pitches. Pitching to induce early, weak contact against a lineup that featured eight batters hitting .300 or better, McCraw walked only one and fanned three.

The Rockets’ run, which was of the unearned variety, came three pitches into their half of the first. Lea Kendall slugged a triple to the fence in left and then scored on the next pitch when Lewis’ bouncer to second was muffed for the game’s only error.