Men's College Basketball | Logan's Smithpeters named assistant coach at University of Missouri

CARTERVILLE — Kyle Smithpeters is turning in his blue and gray for black and gold. The 10-year men's basketball coach at John A. Logan College accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Missouri on Wednesday, joining the staff of new head coach hire, Dennis Gates.

Smithpeters is the third assistant coach hired by Gates. Charlton "C.Y." Young was the first assistant hired and will serve as associate head coach. Dickie Nutt was the second assistant coach hired.

Smithpeters has been offered coaching positions at four-year schools in past years, but he said Missouri appears to be the right fit for him.

"This would have been a hard situation to say no to if not for the fact that I am leaving the program in really good shape and in the capable hands of my assistants," Smithpeters said of his decision. "Southern Illinois means the world to me and I wouldn't leave otherwise. I am very proud of what we have accomplished here over the years."

Smithpeters said getting the opportunity to work with Gates was also a key.

"I've known Coach Gates for about 15 years now. He recruited two of our former players, Jesse Perry and Lazeric Jones, when he was an assistant at Nevada," Smithpeters said. "We've always gotten along well and I am looking forward to getting to the university as soon as possible and getting to work."

Smithpeters will be heavily involved in player recruitment.

"Most of my recruiting has centered in the Midwest, but I have made coaching contacts throughout the country," he said.

Smithpeters, 39, said there is a lot he will miss about coaching at Logan, but what he is most proud of is not the wins.

"Don't get me wrong, those are nice, but it's the relationships you have with the kids, and even more important, helping them get in a position that benefits them when they leave Logan. So many of our recruits really needed a place like Logan to get on the right track."

A native of Harrisburg where he graduated in 2001, Smithpeters compiled a record of 241-70, including eight straight seasons of 20 wins or more (not counting the COVID-19 season of 2020-21) in his 10 seasons as head coach.

Moreover, Smithpeters has coached 10 All-Americans at Logan and two NJCAA Players of the Year in Jay Scrubb (2019-20) and Sean East (2021-22). He has also coached 50 Division I players and been named Great Rivers Athletic Conference Coach of the Year eight times in his 10 seasons at Logan.

Prior to his head coaching stint at Logan, Smithpeters served a one-year stint as assistant to Paul Lusk at Missouri State University and also served as an assistant to former Logan head coach Mark Imhoff and former Southeastern Illinois head coach Todd Franklin. Smithpeters also played two years at Southeastern before transferring to SIU, where he finished his playing career.

