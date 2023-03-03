ST. LOUIS — It goes against conventional wisdom.

Bradley’s Rienk Mast was annoyed that he wasn’t named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Wednesday night and said so Friday.

Of course, the way he played in the Braves’ 72-66 MVC quarterfinal win over eighth-seeded Northern Iowa should have been evidence enough that the big man from Holland was chapped about losing out to Drake’s Tucker DeVries for the award named after Larry Bird.

Mast scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the first half while adding nine rebounds and a pair of blocks over 35 minutes as the top-seeded Braves (24-8) won their 11th straight game and earned a spot in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. semifinal against Indiana State.

After the game, Bradley coach Brian Wardle said Mast had a chip on his shoulder. It looked more like a figurative boulder as Mast made his case for the award he felt he deserved.

“I looked it up and it was the first time in more than a decade that the best player from the regular season champ didn’t win,” he said. “That’s my chip.”

Mast certainly came out with something to prove against an ideal opponent to prove it against. The Panthers (14-18) didn’t start a player taller than 6-7, meaning Mast could post up anyone he wanted or go pick-and-flare to the 3-point line for clean looks at the arc.

Mast scored 14 points before the third TV timeout of the first half and went 12-of-20 from the field, including 3-of-5 from the 3-point line. And he had to be that good because the defensive-minded Braves couldn’t come up with an answer for UNI’s Bowen Born after halftime.

Born went just 2-for-8 in the first half and had seven points. He had nine points in the first four minutes of the second half after draining three straight 3-pointers. And then he made his heat-check shot – another 3-pointer.

By the time Born finally cooled late, he finished with a game-high 34, although it took him 29 shots to get there. Wardle even went to MVC Defensive Player Malevy Leons late to finally get Born under wraps.

“Just to try to give him a different look,” Leons said.

The Panthers led inside the eight-minute mark and were tied as late as a Bradley timeout with 5:20 left. But the Braves finally got just enough separation in the endgame, punching inside to Ja’Shon Henry (12 points, 8 boards) and making trip after trip to the foul line.

Bradley was just 17-of-28 at the stripe, but made 14-of-20 after halftime. And it held UNI to 39.3% from the field while earning a 41-30 advantage on the boards.

Enterprise Center, which sounded like the world’s largest public library for most of the four games played in it on Thursday, was a different venue on Friday with fans making real noise at games with high stakes involved.

“Buckle up,” Wardle said. “You’re going to see three more games like that (Friday). This is a good league.”

Indiana State 94, Belmont 91

In what one long-time observer of Arch Madness called the most entertaining game in the event’s 33-year history in St. Louis, the fifth-seeded Sycamores couldn’t exhale until Cole Tyson barely missed a halfcourt shot at the horn.

Cooper Neese set an MVC tourney record with nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points. His last 3-ball gave Indiana State a 91-89 edge with 1:26 left.

Cameron Henry played all 40 minutes and racked up 25 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Sycamores (22-11). Courvoisier McCauley finished with 12 points. Indiana State drained 16 of 28 from 3, thanks to Neese going 9-of-11.

Tyson led four players in double figures for the fourth-seeded Bruins (21-11) with 24 points. Ben Sheppard scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, while Keishawn Davidson added 18 and Ja'Kobi Gillespie contributed 14 points, plus eight assists.