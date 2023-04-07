HERRIN – Joey Calcaterra made perhaps the best decision of his young life last summer when he picked the University of Connecticut Huskies over Vanderbilt as his final destination as a college basketball player.

Calcaterra, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, had played four years of ball at San Diego University, but still had one year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 shortened season when he entered he player portal.

“I was pretty much expecting to sign with Vandy until U-Conn (coach Dan Hurley) called,” he said. “They were looking for another shooter to round out their roster and I was looking for a high major, so it was a good fit.”

But winning a national championship?

“It’s quite humbling,” Calcaterra said. “U-Conn was everything I hoped it would be and more. I can’t even begin to describe the opportunity to cut down the nets. It was just a very special thing.”

Nicknamed “Joey California” because it is his home state, Calcaterra averaged about 6 points a game for the champs.

The Calcaterra name is one deeply rooted in the Herrin community, known for its Italian heritage.

Joey’s father, Richard, was not raised in Herrin, but rather in St. Louis. His parents, however (Joey’s paternal grandparents) – the late Ed and Pat Calcaterra – did grow up in Herrin. Joey’s great-grandparents are Frank and Rose Calcaterra and Frank and Zelma Marlow – another long-standing family name in Herrin.

Rose was an aunt to Sue Ridgway, who lives and works in Herrin today. Her brother, Paul Calcaterra also resides in Herrin. Sue’s daughter, Julie, and her husband, Aaron Christ, are the new owners of the iconic culinary establishment - Louie’s P&R Market - in downtown Herrin.

In fact, a sandwich - The Joey California - has been created in Calcaterra's honor. It consists of turkey, bacon, cheese, and avocado on toasted wheat.

“I think it was pretty cool that so many from our family, including my cousins in Herrin, came out to see me play in New York, Las Vegas, and then (Houston) Texas,” Calcaterra said.

Calcaterra, now 22, said he is pursuing his master’s in business administration at U-Conn, mostly through online courses. He plans to hire an agent and explore the possibility of playing professionally, either in the U.S. or abroad.

“I’ve only been here at U-Conn for one year, but I have developed some pretty strong bonds with many of my teammates,” he said. “It’s a brotherhood.”

Richard Calcaterra said he couldn’t be happier for his son.

“We just feel so blessed,” he said. “Joey had four wonderful years at San Diego. He was a 1,000-point scorer there … and now this. He wanted something new and he got it. We couldn’t have asked for anything more.”