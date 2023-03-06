INA — It didn’t take Elliot Lowndes long to figure out he wasn’t playing in the South Egyptian Conference any more.

“It’s a crazy different pace than high school,” said the 7-0 Cobden product of his first year with John A. Logan’s program. “We faced a lot of teams that walked the ball up the floor. Here, you’re running everywhere on defense.

“Either you run or you’re scored upon.”

Lowndes is making the adjustment well enough, as shown during a key stretch Monday during the Volunteers’ 86-61 win over Lewis & Clark in the quarterfinals of the Region 24 Tournament at Waugh Gym.

During a 21-5 run in the second half that turned a reasonably close game into the blowout everyone expected, Lowndes supplied a dunk on a rim run down the baseline, then tipped home a missed shot on the next possession.

He also altered a pair of shots on the same defensive possession, forcing a point-blank miss and then rotated to the corner after the Trailblazers grabbed an offensive rebound to affect a 3-point shot that clanged off the front iron.

That’s just one reason why first-year Logan coach Tyler Smithpeters feels like Lowndes is nowhere near reaching his ceiling.

“Night and day,” assessed Smithpeters. “That’s a credit to him because he comes in here and works his tail off every single day, whether it’s in the weight room or on the court. Also, he’s eager to learn.

“He wants to get better and he’s going to ask questions. He hasn’t even touched the surface of where he can be as a basketball player. It won’t be at John A. Logan, either.”

Smithpeters and his older brother, Kyle, who was the Vols’ coach last year until accepting an assistant coach’s position at Missouri, noticed Lowndes over the last two years at Cobden.

They saw how coach Wendell Wheeler occasionally used him as a point guard to handle opponents’ pressure, trusting his handle to avoid turnovers and take advantage of the Appleknockers’ considerable height during a 19-0 season in 2021 that earned the team the No. 1 ranking at the end of the year in the Associated Press poll.

They saw his shooting range, which extends to the 3-point line, and they also saw the way Lowndes affects an opponent’s ability to attack the lane. Cobden opponents probably led Illinois in turndowns or altered shots when facing Lowndes and his arms that stretch from one end of the bleachers to the other.

“He can do a lot,” Smithpeters said. “He has all the intangibles and I think college coaches can see that. Coach Wheeler did a good job seeing it as well. He’s long and athletic and he’s got to get stronger, but with his body type, he’s done a good job working his tail off.”

Another accelerant in Lowndes’ development involves practicing against his talented teammates. Working against 6-10, 230-pound post KJ Debrick, who nearly took down a backboard with an emphatic first half jam, has given Lowndes’ ego – and body – occasional bruises.

The payback comes during games for Lowndes.

“Playing against our guys in practice every day is harder than playing against these other teams,” he said. “No hate to them, but those guys at practice are doing stuff you don’t even see on the court. They are real good basketball players.”

They were real good basketball players long enough to make it 25 straight wins since consecutive losses in November. Lewis & Clark (10-17) trailed by just 49-42 with 12:58 left and Smithpeters called a timeout.

About five minutes later, the lead was 25 and the game’s competitive phase was long since over. James Dent drilled a pair of 3s and windmill-dunked in transition during the clinching spurt, while Curt Lewis displayed a versatile offensive game.

Logan (27-2) is likely headed for the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas in two weeks no matter what happens in its 5 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday or a 7 p.m. final on Friday.

And while Smithpeters won’t address the Vols’ need to string together wins in Kansas after some disappointing recent showings there – they were bounced as one of the top national seeds last March – Lowndes says that’s all his teammates have talked about for the last six months.

“We’ve been talking about that,” he said. “The first day of summer, we’re talking about Hutch. We talk about it all the time. We want Hutch and we want it bad.”