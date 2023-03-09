CARTERVILLE — It’s not an accident that the John A. Logan College men’s basketball team has won 26 straight games and is positioned to win another Region 24 and Central District championship Friday.

This ballclub has an abundance of immensely talented athletes and sophomore guard Quimari Peterson is one of the more talented ones.

Through 30 games, Peterson is averaging over 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Moreover, he is hitting 40% of his 3-point attempts (40-of-99) and 72% of his free throws.

His top scoring games this season are 28 against Southwestern Illinois, 25 against Lewis and Clark and 23 each against Three Rivers and Wabash Valley.

“When I think of Q, I think of someone who is hard-nosed and versatile,” said Logan head coach Tyler Smithpeters. “He is someone who works as hard in practice as he does in games. That’s just the type of player that he is. He will do whatever it takes to help us win a ballgame.”

Smithpeters said Peterson has been impactful in so many ways for the Vols.

“He’s been the difference in a lot of our games,” Smithpeters said. “And he is shooting the ball with such confidence right now.”

Peterson is a product of Gary, Indiana. He was a four-year varsity starter for West Side High School. An outstanding player there, he was recruited by Indiana State University, where he accepted a scholarship offer.

“ISU just wasn’t a good fit for me,” Peterson said. “It was an immature decision for me to go there. Logan is a much better fit. Our coaches are very supportive both in basketball and my academics. A lot of my teammates have become good friends. We’re a close-knit group.”

Peterson said he learned the game of basketball from his older brothers, Dakari Gill and Larry Colquitt, as well as his father, Tierney Peterson.

“I saw them playing in the backyard when I was little and wanted to play, too. By the time I turned 12, it was over. I was beating them all the time.”

Peterson said he couldn’t be happier with the way the season has unfolded for the Vols.

“I knew we had a lot of talent at the start of the year, but I didn’t know we would be this good. When we beat nationally ranked Moberly (71-56 in early December), I thought this could be a pretty special year. Defense won that game for us because everyone has bought in. We now know that we can go pretty far if we continue to play at this level.”

Peterson said that even though Logan has advanced to the Region 24 finale, there is no guarantee the team will be invited to the national tournament unless it wins the championship.

“Coach Smithpeters told us that Logan was ranked fourth a few years ago, didn’t win the tournament, and didn’t get an at-large bid. We don’t want to leave anything to chance. We want to win the tournament.”

Peterson added that he and his teammates believe they are capable of winning a national championship.

But you have to get there first.

“We can’t take anyone for granted,” he said. “I believe we’re playing some pretty good basketball right now, but there’s always room for improvement.”