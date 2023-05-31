Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIU radio play-by-play announcer Mike Reis announced his resignation from the job on Wednesday night via social media, ending more than four decades of announcing the athletic program's games.

Reis was the lead play-by-play voice for the last 44 years on football, men's basketball and baseball, calling almost every great moment in the athletic program's history. He described the 1983 Division I-AA football national title, two Sweet 16 trips in men's basketball in 2002 and 2007, and the College World Series as a student broadcaster in 1977.

In his career, Reis worked 501 football games and 1,325 men's basketball games. His final broadcast was SIU's loss to Belmont on May 25 in the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament in Terre Haute, IN.

"It's simply time, friends, and it's totally my call," Reis said in his message that also appeared on SIU's athletic website.

Reis said his health was fine and that the university, along with radio rights-holder Learfield, wanted him to continue. He will officially leave his job with the athletic department on June 30.

