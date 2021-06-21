 Skip to main content
Miners' Austin earns honor from Frontier League
Frontier League

  Updated
Michael Austin became the second consecutive Miners' pitcher to earn Frontier League Pitcher of the Week on Monday after throwing the league's first no-hitter in 2021.

In his Southern Illinois debut, Austin fired a seven-inning no-no on June 15 in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Lake Erie, winning 2-0. Austin walked two and fanned five in an 87-pitch effort. 

Austin followed that up by logging two scoreless innings as the Miners' "opener" on Saturday in their 6-0 victory at Schaumburg. His 0.46 earned run average, which includes his innings at Washington, leads the league.

Kaleb Schmidt won the award the week before after throwing seven shutout innings in Southern Illinois' win at Windy City.

The Miners (10-13) return to action Wednesday night with a home doubleheader against Gateway at 6:05 p.m. That starts a six-game homestand that also includes a weekend visit from Evansville.  

