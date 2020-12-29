Miners re-sign most of nucleus for 2021

Of all the reasons Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto was sad that the 2020 Frontier League season never got on the field because of COVID-19, the biggest was simply what could have been.
“We were incredibly excited about the group we had coming in last year,” he said Tuesday. “There were comments from some coaches who’ve been around here that this could have been our strongest starting team we’ve had in some time.”
So Pinto has made every effort to bring most of that nucleus back, and based on a list of signings just before Christmas, his efforts have succeeded.
Among the 17 players who inked 2021 contracts with the club were core performers like outfielders Anthony Brocato and Nolan Earley, catcher Arturo Nieto, pitchers Steven Ridings and Zac Westcott, and infielders Bryant Flete, Yeltsin Gudino and Gianfranco Wawoe.
Should a 2021 season get played, Southern Illinois should offer air-tight defense up the middle and quality starting pitcher at the rotation’s front. Flete, Gudino and Wawoe can each play multiple positions with distinction and reach base with consistency.
Ridings and Westcott are proven winners in the league. Ridings’ 2019 season was shortened by injury, but he was throwing well prior to going on the shelf. Westcott enjoyed a terrific year in 2019 for a Windy City team that struggled to find traction.
The best news for Miners fans is this team could get significantly better. Contraction of the minor leagues by Major League Baseball still hasn’t come close to delivering its final blow to the rank and file.
“Each team still has 40 to 70 guys to release from the organization,” Pinto said. “There are a lot of very good players who are going to fall through the cracks. We have offers out to guys who could impact us greatly.
“A lot of teams held instructional league this fall to evaluate young talent that didn’t get to play this year. We are definitely not done adding players.”
Who those players will play, and when they will play, remains an unanswered question. The league is presently at 15 teams with the addition of Ottawa in the fall, and will have to add at least one more in order to have an even number.
Also in play are some of the 42 towns that lost affiliated baseball when MLB opted to trim the minors. Several of them could legitimately fit within the Frontier’s expanding footprint. The league’s merging with the Can-Am League last fall took it into the northeast and into Quebec.
“I’m not at liberty to say who or where, but the league is in conversation with some (cities) that would be good fits,” said Pinto.
But any Plan A, B or C that the league might have is still largely dependent on coronavirus rates going down. The recent release of multiple vaccines leaves room for optimism, but several states with teams in the league will have to relax laws about the maximum gatherings in public places before those franchises can open the gates.
And even if vaccines work and the league can play, it still has to draw up a schedule. It’s possible that if the season starts in mid-May, as is usually the case in the Frontier, that a schedule might not be released until late winter or early spring.
Nevertheless, Pinto is cautiously optimistic that the team he thinks could win a championship might actually get on the field to prove his theory true.
“We’re hopeful we can have a regular season,” he said, “but we have to make sure everyone can participate.”
