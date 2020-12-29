Miners re-sign most of nucleus for 2021

The best news for Miners fans is this team could get significantly better. Contraction of the minor leagues by Major League Baseball still hasn’t come close to delivering its final blow to the rank and file.

“Each team still has 40 to 70 guys to release from the organization,” Pinto said. “There are a lot of very good players who are going to fall through the cracks. We have offers out to guys who could impact us greatly.

“A lot of teams held instructional league this fall to evaluate young talent that didn’t get to play this year. We are definitely not done adding players.”

Who those players will play, and when they will play, remains an unanswered question. The league is presently at 15 teams with the addition of Ottawa in the fall, and will have to add at least one more in order to have an even number.

Also in play are some of the 42 towns that lost affiliated baseball when MLB opted to trim the minors. Several of them could legitimately fit within the Frontier’s expanding footprint. The league’s merging with the Can-Am League last fall took it into the northeast and into Quebec.

“I’m not at liberty to say who or where, but the league is in conversation with some (cities) that would be good fits,” said Pinto.