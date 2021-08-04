Miners score 12 runs to back Kines' stellar start

SAUGET – The Southern Illinois Miners pounded out 12 runs on 11 hits to back a dominant start from Gunnar Kines on the mound in a 12-0 rout of the Gateway Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The victory snapped a five-game losing skid and evened the series at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget.

Nolan Earley began the scoring in the top of the first inning with two outs, hitting a solo home run to right-center field off Grizzlies starter Matt Mulhearn (1-2) to make it 1-0. Two innings later, Luke Mangieri would do the same, smashing a solo shot with two outs in the third to double the lead to 2-0. In the fourth inning, a two out rally scored three more Southern Illinois runs on RBI hits by Jared Mang and Arturo Nieto, making the score 5-0. An Ariel Sandoval sacrifice fly added another tally in the fifth inning for a 6-0 lead, and Jarrod Watkins then hit his first professional home run in the sixth inning to extend the advantage out to 8-0.