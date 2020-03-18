Frontier League Baseball | Business as usual for Miners -- for now

That news happened in mid-October. A schedule came out days later, and the franchises have been adding and cutting players as they normally do. The Miners’ offseason has been particularly productive, Pinto is keeping top players off last year’s team like Chase Cunningham, Kyle Davis and Gianfranco Wawoe while adding Nolan Earley and Craig Massey for second go-arounds to take advantage of new league rules allowing some older players.

In a week’s time, COVID-19 has threatened to wipe out all of that work. Like many other leagues, the Frontier finds itself in an uncertain time, working against a virus that some believe will have an extended shelf life.

A social media post by the Miners on Wednesday reflected a mix of hope, concern and empathy.

“Sports have always been a release for our nation, something that unites us as a community,” it said. “Right now, the absence of sports seems minor in comparison to what our nation is going through. Yet the impact to those we work with on (a) daily basis is vast.

“We respect and understand the need for the cautious steps that have been taken over the last week. We are anxiously waiting for a return to ‘normal.’ As we wait for all this, the Miners will continue to prepare for the 2020 season. We want to be ready for you, our fans, when life returns to ‘normal.’

Rent One’s other tenants, the Canadian Wild, are also scheduled to open at home in their second National Pro Fastpitch season on June 2.

