Frontier League Baseball | COVID-19 postpones season openers

“There are things far more important than the Miners getting the season started on time,” he said. “With all the guidelines that have been put in place around the state and country, it’s time to be buttoned down and try to flatten this curve.”

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pinto still has 10 spots to fill for a roster that must be at 24 players by Opening Night, whenever it is. It might sound like a big number, given the circumstances. But Pinto isn’t worried for multiple reasons.

One, 16 years as a minor league manager has left him with a wealth of contacts that help him get the first word on players who have been cut from spring training camps. Then there’s the distinct possibility that Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft will be cut from 40 rounds all the way down to five this year.

Pinto has researched past drafts and determined that from the sixth round to the draft’s end, more than 300 college seniors whose names are normally called by MLB teams might not get that chance if the draft is pared to five rounds.

“That’s a new dynamic,” Pinto said. “That could give us some high-quality players, especially if the Major League draft is delayed and shortened.”