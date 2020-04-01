Frontier League Baseball | COVID-19 postpones season openers

Roughly six weeks before Opening Night, COVID-19 added to its already-imposing win total by routing the Miners and the Frontier League.
League commissioner Bill Lee announced on Wednesday morning the postponement of the league’s start to the 2020 season, scheduled for May 14. After a conference call of the league’s 14 teams, Lee came to the unavoidable conclusion that games must be delayed.
“The safety of our fans, players and team employees is our highest priority at this time,” Lee said in a statement on the league’s website. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to play baseball in 2020 and will continue to track the pandemic as well as federal, state and local social distancing requirements in all our markets.”
This will be the first interruption of play since the league started in 1993. Of course, the league is more spread-out than ever for this iteration after absorbing five teams from the Can-Am League in October. Franchises in New Jersey, Sussex County, N.J., Pomona, N.Y., Quebec City and Trois-Rivieres, Que. stretch the 14-team league from Marion to the St. Lawrence Seaway.
The Miners were supposed to open their season at Rent One Park on May 15 against New Jersey. Manager Mike Pinto was disappointed to hear the news, but understood the bigger picture doesn’t presently include lineup construction or the hit-and-run.
“There are things far more important than the Miners getting the season started on time,” he said. “With all the guidelines that have been put in place around the state and country, it’s time to be buttoned down and try to flatten this curve.”
Pinto still has 10 spots to fill for a roster that must be at 24 players by Opening Night, whenever it is. It might sound like a big number, given the circumstances. But Pinto isn’t worried for multiple reasons.
One, 16 years as a minor league manager has left him with a wealth of contacts that help him get the first word on players who have been cut from spring training camps. Then there’s the distinct possibility that Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft will be cut from 40 rounds all the way down to five this year.
Pinto has researched past drafts and determined that from the sixth round to the draft’s end, more than 300 college seniors whose names are normally called by MLB teams might not get that chance if the draft is pared to five rounds.
“That’s a new dynamic,” Pinto said. “That could give us some high-quality players, especially if the Major League draft is delayed and shortened.”
As far as the organization’s workforce, Pinto said no employees have been let go. All have been assigned different tasks that fulfill two goals – keeping them busy and enabling them to complete projects that in the past might be ignored because of a lack of time.
Lack of time isn’t the problem now.
“All our people are working hard so that when the season opens, we can make the experience as good as we possibly can for our fans,” Pinto said. “What I’m hoping is that we’ll be part of the solution when things get back to normal.”
There is no timetable for the season to open. It’s also not known if the league will still attempt to play a full 96-game schedule, which could stretch the playoffs into late September or early October, or if it will lop games off the slate.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.