Frontier League Baseball | Miners set to conduct virtual Opening Night

The Miners won’t get to open their 14th season Friday night in Rent One Park.
But there will still be baseball on Opening Night, even though it will be of a digital variety.
If one tunes in to Facebook Live or YouTube at 7 p.m., they’ll see a virtual team of Southern Illinois All-Stars from the franchise’s past take on a team of virtual Frontier League All-Stars. MLB The Show 20 will be used for the game, which will be announced by Miners radio voice Jason Guerrette.
“With the start of the season delayed due to the pandemic, it’s nice to get on the microphone and announce baseball again,” Guerrette said Thursday.
Looking for a way to ensure their fans could celebrate the season opener, even though it and every other Frontier League game has been postponed until at least June 1, the team’s front office staff convened recently.
Southern Illinois chief operating officer/manager Mike Pinto drew upon two recent examples. The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, made up for losing their Opening Night last month with a virtual game. Churchill Downs in Louisville ran a digital version of the Kentucky Derby after it was postponed until September 5.
“We’ve had a lot of fans, players and staff look forward to Opening Night for the last 13 years,” Pinto said. “We can’t do it this year, so why not do this? It’s all come together, and I’m so proud of the staff.”
Rent One Park will not be part of the simulation. But the Miners were able to use simulations of former players in their home uniforms. Guerrette and Pinto raved about how much Joey Metropoulos and Ryan Bird look like themselves.
Some MLB teams, like the Yankees and Mets, are having their seasons played virtually on MLB The Show by their cable TV carriers. YES and SNY occasionally use their announcers to call virtual games, but Guerrette is tapping into his inner Matt Vasgersian – the play-by-play voice of MLB The Show – for this production.
The Miners’ voice since 2014, Guerrette said the project gave him a chance to further enhance his knowledge of team history.
“That’s the fun part for me – going back to all the players and researching what they did as Miners,” Guerrette said. “It was special.”
Pinto said the team was able to intersperse old highlights into the game presentation. For instance, if Ralph Santana strokes a hit, a fan might see a clip moments later of one of his hits from an actual game.
Another neat feature about the simulated game for Pinto is the reaction he’s gotten from old players such as Bird and Mike Scanzano.
“I talked with Ryan and he’s taking the day off from work tomorrow to watch it,” Pinto said. “He and some of his old teammates are having a Zoom meeting to watch it together. Mike Scanzano, his kids are 2, 4 and 5, and they don’t know what their daddy was like playing baseball.
“I can’t wait to see the photos of our players watching it.”
The game will culminate a day-long series of virtual events for the Miners. It starts at noon with a primer to virtual Opening Night, followed by an hour about how people around the area have been affected by COVID-19.
Later, interviews with former players will air, followed by virtual first pitches and a National Anthem. During the game, the Miners will include their normal between-innings games, such as the Eye Race. The fireworks display that was scheduled after the game has been postponed until May 22 because of weather concerns.
But potential rain can’t wash out a digital game that will give Miners fans something to celebrate.
“We’re putting our stamp on it,” Guerrette said. “It’s going to make it feel like a real game.”
