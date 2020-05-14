Frontier League Baseball | Miners set to conduct virtual Opening Night

Rent One Park will not be part of the simulation. But the Miners were able to use simulations of former players in their home uniforms. Guerrette and Pinto raved about how much Joey Metropoulos and Ryan Bird look like themselves.

Some MLB teams, like the Yankees and Mets, are having their seasons played virtually on MLB The Show by their cable TV carriers. YES and SNY occasionally use their announcers to call virtual games, but Guerrette is tapping into his inner Matt Vasgersian – the play-by-play voice of MLB The Show – for this production.

The Miners’ voice since 2014, Guerrette said the project gave him a chance to further enhance his knowledge of team history.

“That’s the fun part for me – going back to all the players and researching what they did as Miners,” Guerrette said. “It was special.”

Pinto said the team was able to intersperse old highlights into the game presentation. For instance, if Ralph Santana strokes a hit, a fan might see a clip moments later of one of his hits from an actual game.

Another neat feature about the simulated game for Pinto is the reaction he’s gotten from old players such as Bird and Mike Scanzano.