Frontier League Baseball | Mixed takeaways for Miners as season closes

The eulogy of the Miners’ 2021 season isn’t a simple one.

Was this team a disappointment, since its goals were much loftier than a 54-42 season that didn’t include a trip to the Frontier League playoffs? Or was this year a success, since they posted the fourth best record in the league and would have been a playoff team in a season not affected by COVID-19?

Is it fair to say that this team wasn’t good enough since they went 12-21 against the two teams – Florence and Evansville – that finished ahead of them in the West Division? Or does the fact that they could have won two other divisions in the league simply say they were a victim of geography and the league’s hastily-implemented playoff format?

In an opinion that shouldn’t come as a surprise, Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto is landing on the side of the season being a success.

“When you factor in the injuries, the fact that we had visa problems with some key players and the slow start, 54 wins is a success,” he said Monday morning. “We had 13 shutouts, which is a club record, and we were one of the best teams in the league.