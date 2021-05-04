Frontier League Baseball | Pinto, Miners 'can't wait' to start

Mike Pinto’s cell phone has been busy lately.
“It’s been ringing off the hook the last week,” he said Tuesday from his San Antonio home. “I’ve been hearing from players. They are chomping at the bit, anxious to get going.”
The Miners’ manager/chief operating officer and his players will be heading for Marion by this time next week. That moment couldn’t come a minute too soon for the managers and his team, which were idled last year by COVID-19.
Pinto and his coaches felt they had assembled a team that could win the Frontier League title last year. They never got a chance to test that theory out, but it appears more and more that they’ll get to this summer.
With the exception of outfielder Kyle Davis, an all-league pick in 2019 who has retired, every other core player from last year’s team is going to be around in 2021. That includes a few late additions that have Pinto crowing about his pitching staff.
Chase Cunningham, who was the league’s Pitcher of the Year in 2019 as the ace of the Southern Illinois staff, came out of retirement last month to sign with the team. Then in a dispersal draft prompted by the league’s decision to merge its two Quebec franchises into one traveling team while delaying Ottawa’s entry into the league until 2022, a deep staff merely got deeper.
Drawing the second overall pick, the Miners grabbed Gunnar Kines, the ace of Schaumburg’s rotation from 2016-19. They also selected Justin Ferrell, who reached Triple A in the Houston organization and likely projects as one of many late-inning options in the bullpen.
Kines’ 350 strikeouts top the Boomers’ all-time list and rank 10th in league history. He logged an earned run average under 3.00 every year but 2018. Adding Kines to Cunningham, Steven Ridings and Zac Westcott gives Southern Illinois four arms who can easily front any rotation in the league.
“I feel like we have strong depth with our starting pitchers,” Pinto said. “There are five guys on the roster who could be No. 1 pitchers.”
The Miners also boast a plethora of proven players in their lineup. The return of Nolan Earley and Craig Massey to the everyday roster only lengthens a starting nine already scheduled to welcome back the likes of Bryant Flete, Gianfranco Wawoe and Yeltsin Gudino.
Players are scheduled to arrive in Marion on May 11-12, with their first team workout on May 13. Pinto isn’t waiting long to see what happens in game competition. He’s scheduled consecutive doubleheaders for May 14-15 against the Black Sox, a touring independent team.
Southern Illinois’ roster as of Tuesday afternoon had just 14 position players. Pinto is comfortable with that number, noting that many players are capable of playing more than one position, which will allow him to keep everyone fresh and sharp.
“I want our guys to get at-bats early,” he said. “I know so well what they are capable of, so I want them to get as many live at-bats as possible.”
The Miners plan to play nine exhibition games before opening the season on May 27 at Lake Erie. That starts a five-game road trip that also includes three games in Florence before the home opener on June 1 against Equipe Quebec, the traveling team comprised of players from the Quebec Capitales and Trois Rivieres Aigles.
It's been a long wait for a franchise that finished a game out of a playoff spot in 2019.
“The guys felt we had a really good team and we wanted to keep most of that group together,” Pinto said. “I liked the guys and enjoyed going to the clubhouse every day. They enjoyed working at their craft. We made some moves to bolster what we already have.
“We can’t wait for the season to start.”