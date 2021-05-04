Frontier League Baseball | Pinto, Miners 'can't wait' to start

Mike Pinto’s cell phone has been busy lately.

“It’s been ringing off the hook the last week,” he said Tuesday from his San Antonio home. “I’ve been hearing from players. They are chomping at the bit, anxious to get going.”

The Miners’ manager/chief operating officer and his players will be heading for Marion by this time next week. That moment couldn’t come a minute too soon for the managers and his team, which were idled last year by COVID-19.

Pinto and his coaches felt they had assembled a team that could win the Frontier League title last year. They never got a chance to test that theory out, but it appears more and more that they’ll get to this summer.

With the exception of outfielder Kyle Davis, an all-league pick in 2019 who has retired, every other core player from last year’s team is going to be around in 2021. That includes a few late additions that have Pinto crowing about his pitching staff.