Frontier League Baseball | Southern Illinois Miners to kick off 2021 season May 27

MARION — The Southern Illinois Miners will begin their 2021 season at Lake Erie on May 27, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Miners' 96-game slate features 48 home games at Rent One Park, and is scheduled to run through Sept. 12.

"After being closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miners are very excited to open the gates at Rent One Park again this summer," Miners manager and chief operating officer Mike Pinto said. "We are making all the necessary preparations to welcome our fans and friends back to our beautiful stadium, and we cannot wait until Opening Day."

The Miners will play their first five games of the season away from home, with a two-game trip to Lake Erie followed by a three-day, Memorial Day weekend set at Florence. The team then returns home to kick off their Rent One Park schedule on Tuesday, June 1, with a six-game homestand against the Windy City ThunderBolts (June 1-3) and Crushers (June 4-6).