Frontier League Baseball | Watkins' walk-off single gives Pinto 800th victory

MARION — Jarrod Watkins' single up the middle against a drawn-in infield gave the Southern Illinois Miners a 4-3 win over Equipe Quebec and manager Mike Pinto his 800th career professional victory Thursday.

Pinto, the Miners' only manager since the franchise began in 2007, earned his 731st victory at Southern Illinois. He passed Frontier League Hall of Famer Fran Riordan for the most wins in league history June 2, 2018, with his 626th. Pinto has led the Miners to seven playoff appearances, most recently in 2016, with four division titles. The Miners won the Frontier League championship in 2012.

Watkins' hit capped a four-run rally for the Miners (2-4) after they trailed 3-0 in the fourth inning.

Quebec (3-4) got on the board in the fourth off three hits and the Miners' fifth error of this series. First baseman Riley Pittman took Miners starter Kaleb Schmidt over the signs in right field, onto the concourse, for a two-run home run. Jack Barrie, who reached on an infield single, came along for the ride and a 2-0 lead. Gift Ngoepe tripled over center fielder Anthony Brocato's head and came home on Jorge Gutierrez's ground ball to the right side. Second baseman Jarrod Watkins was there to make the play in the gap going to his left, but booted it, allowing the run to score with two outs.