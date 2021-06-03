Frontier League Baseball | Watkins' walk-off single gives Pinto 800th victory

MARION — Jarrod Watkins' single up the middle against a drawn-in infield gave the Southern Illinois Miners a 4-3 win over Equipe Quebec and manager Mike Pinto his 800th career professional victory Thursday.
Pinto, the Miners' only manager since the franchise began in 2007, earned his 731st victory at Southern Illinois. He passed Frontier League Hall of Famer Fran Riordan for the most wins in league history June 2, 2018, with his 626th. Pinto has led the Miners to seven playoff appearances, most recently in 2016, with four division titles. The Miners won the Frontier League championship in 2012.
Watkins' hit capped a four-run rally for the Miners (2-4) after they trailed 3-0 in the fourth inning.
Quebec (3-4) got on the board in the fourth off three hits and the Miners' fifth error of this series. First baseman Riley Pittman took Miners starter Kaleb Schmidt over the signs in right field, onto the concourse, for a two-run home run. Jack Barrie, who reached on an infield single, came along for the ride and a 2-0 lead. Gift Ngoepe tripled over center fielder Anthony Brocato's head and came home on Jorge Gutierrez's ground ball to the right side. Second baseman Jarrod Watkins was there to make the play in the gap going to his left, but booted it, allowing the run to score with two outs.
The Miners scored their first run off three hits in the fifth. Nolan Earley hit a ground-rule double to right and went to third on former SIU third baseman Ian Walters' second professional hit, a single to right. Walters and former Saluki shortstop Nick Neville signed with the Miners on Thursday and were injected right into the lineup. Neville started at shortstop, and Walters started at third base in their professional debuts.
Earley came home when Tyler Sandoval, the Miners' No. 9 hitter, hit a bloop single to right that landed in just the right spot. The veteran outfielder tied the game in the sixth with his second home run of the season, a two-run shot into the Quebec bullpen with Anthony Brocato on first.
The Miners scored the game-winning run before Quebec's third reliever, right-hander John Witkowski, could get an out in the seventh. Walters capped a 3-for-3 premiere with a leadoff single to center and went to second after Neville drew a four-pitch walk. Pinto pinch hit for Sandoval with backup catcher Marshall Rich. Rich attempted to bunt on Witkowski's first delivery, a called strike, but surprised everyone when he pulled the bat back and chopped his second pitch toward the mound. Witkowski snared it, but when he turned to first base, there was no one there, and Rich loaded the bases with an infield single.
Quebec pulled the infield in, but Watkins found a hole after fouling off Witkowski's 0-2 delivery. The win snapped the Miners' four-game losing streak and bought some momentum for the second game of the 7-inning doubleheader that started just after 8 p.m.
Righty Stevie Ledesma (1-0) got the win with two innings of relief. Ledesma gave up one hit, struck out two and walked one for his first win of the season. Witkowski took the loss despite giving up only one run off three hits.
