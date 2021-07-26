Miners coast to 8-2 win to take series from Windy City

MARION — The Southern Illinois Miners scored eight runs with two outs in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday night against the Windy City ThunderBolts and coasted from there to an 8-2 win in the rubber game of the weekend series at Rent One Park.

With Yeltsin Gudiño on second base against Windy City starter Kenny Mathews (3-7) and two out in the initial frame, the Miners pounced. Jared Mang knocked an RBI single into right-center field to open the scoring and make it 1-0. Ian Walters then also singled, bringing up Anthony Brocato, who crushed a three-run home run to left field to make the score 4-0 Miners.

But Southern Illinois was not done there- Luke Mangieri followed Brocato’s blast with a walk, and Gianfranco Wawoe singled before Arturo Nieto was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Carson Bartels then capped the enormous frame with a grand slam home run down the left field line, his second slam of the season, making the score 8-0.

That would be all Zac Westcott (7-1) would need, as the right-hander won his fifth start in a row by pitching seven innings of one-run ball on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. He also got his third win of the season in three starts against his former club, as well as his Frontier League-leading seventh of the season in the lopsided game.