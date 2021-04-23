Miners confident they'll start, and finish, 2021 baseball season

"Many of those things will be based on what our vaccine rate will be," Pinto said. "If we can get up in the 85%-plus mark, some of the things we'll have in place won't have to be in place. Right now we're waiting to see, from all our players, we have players from all over the world, we want to have as many players vaccinated as possible."

More than 101,000 fans went through the turnstiles during the 2019 season. The Miners drew more than 109,000 in 2018, finishing second in the Frontier League in attendance.

A three-time winner of the Frontier League Organization of the Year Award, the Miners are used to being in the postseason and competing for a league championship. This year might be tougher than most to make the playoffs.

After more than 40 Major League Baseball affiliates were stripped of their funding in a restructuring of minor league baseball around the country, the Frontier League merged with the Cam-Am League in October 2019. The five new additions to the Frontier League never got to see their new adversaries, as the 2020 season was canceled, and won't see a lot of them this season because they're all scheduled to play each other in the league's new four-team divisions.