Miners confident they'll start, and finish, 2021 baseball season

In the last 500 days, Rent One Park has hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans, a Daddy Daughter Dance, a free distribution of gently used baseball equipment for youth, a Labor Day celebration, and — in a bit of a twist — the Canadian national softball team in Marion.
And in about 33 days, Rent One Park's main tenant hopes to be back on the artificial turf, too.
The Southern Illinois Miners, who missed the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plan to play a full 96-game schedule beginning May 27 at Lake Erie.
Their first home game is scheduled for June 1 against Windy City.
Miners manager Mike Pinto, who is also the franchise's chief operating officer, believes the team will play a significant amount of that schedule, too.
"We've very confident that we're not only going to be able to start a season, but that we're gonna be able to finish it," Pinto said. "We'll certainly have some COVID protocols with our players, and whatever guidelines are from the state that we need to in order for everyone to be safe. First of all, our players, but also our staff and our coaches."
Pinto, an accomplished drummer and motivational speaker in the offseason, is set to begin his 14th season as the Miners' manager. The only skipper the team has ever had, Pinto is 716-529 in 13 years in Marion with seven playoff appearances and four division titles. His 716 wins are the most in Frontier League history. The Miners won the 2012 league championship but have missed the playoffs for the last three seasons.
The 2021 season will be different from the previous 13.
COVID-19 protocols for fans are still being worked out, as there is still over a month before the Miners are scheduled to host a game, but capacity at Rent One Park will be reduced.
The Chicago Cubs are currently operating at 25% capacity, but the state of Illinois could change that level by June 1.
The Miners are offering partial and full-season tickets, as well as single-game tickets for $5, $8 and $12, that will go on sale later this spring.
Partial-season tickets start at $110 apiece and are available online at southernillinoisminers.com or by calling the box office at 618-988-8499.
Parking will be free for all patrons this season, and every fan will receive a free round of mini golf at the Miners' course with every game ticket. Fans will be able to access their tickets digitally, and the concession stands will utilize at least some form of mobile food ordering.
The Miners won't make hard decisions on how to play the season amidst COVID-19 until the season gets closer. Pinto, at least one of his assistant coaches, and the team's radio broadcaster have already been fully vaccinated.
If most of his players, some of which are international, come to Marion fully vaccinated, the team may be able to use their clubhouse and take one bus on road trips like normal.
"Many of those things will be based on what our vaccine rate will be," Pinto said. "If we can get up in the 85%-plus mark, some of the things we'll have in place won't have to be in place. Right now we're waiting to see, from all our players, we have players from all over the world, we want to have as many players vaccinated as possible."
More than 101,000 fans went through the turnstiles during the 2019 season. The Miners drew more than 109,000 in 2018, finishing second in the Frontier League in attendance.
A three-time winner of the Frontier League Organization of the Year Award, the Miners are used to being in the postseason and competing for a league championship. This year might be tougher than most to make the playoffs.
After more than 40 Major League Baseball affiliates were stripped of their funding in a restructuring of minor league baseball around the country, the Frontier League merged with the Cam-Am League in October 2019. The five new additions to the Frontier League never got to see their new adversaries, as the 2020 season was canceled, and won't see a lot of them this season because they're all scheduled to play each other in the league's new four-team divisions.
The Miners have been placed with the Evansville Otters, Gateway Grizzlies and Florence (Kentucky) Y'alls in the West Division. They will also compete against the four teams in the Central Division most of the season, three of which are in Illinois, Joliet, Windy City and Schaumburg. Lake Erie, which is located near Cleveland, is scheduled to host the Miners in a two-game series to start the season.
The new additions have talent and experience. The Cam-Am League typically had older players than the Frontier League, which has aged out players at 27 years old traditionally, with a few exceptions. The Quebec Capitales, the only team from the other two divisions the Miners are scheduled to play in 2021, has won 50 or more games in 10 of the last 12 years. They won the 2017 Cam-Am League title. The Tri-City ValleyCats, located near Albany, New York, was a Class A short season affiliate of the Houston Astros before joining the Frontier League.
