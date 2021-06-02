Miners fall to Equipe Quebec 6-5 after home run derby

MARION — When the pitches really mattered Wednesday night at Rent One Park, they came with a green gate protecting the thrower and not a single player on the field.

Despite four errors, the Southern Illinois Miners managed to tie Equipe Quebec in the bottom of the ninth inning and loaded the bases in the 10th. But after Frank Moscatiello struck out Spencer Henn to end it, the two teams were forced to determine the winner of a regular-season game in an irregular way. Teams in the Frontier League approved a new rule for the 2021 season that makes two squads tied after the 10th inning determine the winner with a six-player home run derby, and Miners manager Mike Pinto never liked it even before Wednesday.

"I hate everything about this rule. I think it's stupid. I think it makes us look like a circus," Pinto said. "So, I'm not in favor of it, but it was voted in, and we have to live with it."