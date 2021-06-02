Miners fall to Equipe Quebec 6-5 after home run derby

MARION — When the pitches really mattered Wednesday night at Rent One Park, they came with a green gate protecting the thrower and not a single player on the field.
Despite four errors, the Southern Illinois Miners managed to tie Equipe Quebec in the bottom of the ninth inning and loaded the bases in the 10th. But after Frank Moscatiello struck out Spencer Henn to end it, the two teams were forced to determine the winner of a regular-season game in an irregular way. Teams in the Frontier League approved a new rule for the 2021 season that makes two squads tied after the 10th inning determine the winner with a six-player home run derby, and Miners manager Mike Pinto never liked it even before Wednesday.
"I hate everything about this rule. I think it's stupid. I think it makes us look like a circus," Pinto said. "So, I'm not in favor of it, but it was voted in, and we have to live with it."
The Miners (1-4) failed to hit one out of their own ballpark, one of the largest in the league, and lost the derby 3-0 to Quebec (3-3). Right fielder Nolan Earley missed on all eight of his pitches — hitters only get eight pitches to hit, regardless of where they're thrown, instead of the eight swings you see at the MLB All-Star Game — and home run leader Luke Mangieri came up empty, too. Needing three long balls just to tie Quebec, a traveling team made up of three former Can-Am League teams, left fielder Jared Mang didn't even get to see eight pitches.
After failing to hit a home run on his first six swings, Quebec celebrated a win in the first game of a three-game series. First baseman Riley Pittman hit one out, and right fielder Dane Tofteland, a former Indiana State Sycamore, hit two out to help Quebec deny Pinto his 800th career victory.
The Miners, who started six rookies with vets Craig Massey, Mangieri and Earley, trailed 3-1 before tying the game in the ninth. Earley drew a leadoff walk from righty Andrew Case and went to second on Mang's single to left after an 11-pitch at-bat. Designated hitter Ryan Stacy loaded the bases with a bloop single that landed between four guys in center field. Case struck out Marshall Rich for the first out, but allowed an RBI single off the bat of third baseman Spencer Henn to pull the Miners within one.
Leadoff man Jarrod Watkins hit a fielder's choice to second base to drive in the tying run for the Miners.
Quebec scored two runs in the 10th, using the international tiebreaker rule, which puts a runner on second base to start the inning. The Miners scored one and had the bases loaded when Quebec came oh-so-close to winning before the derby. Moscatiello got two strikes on Rich, then threw an outside fastball that the rookie catcher whiffed at. Howerver, catcher Jeffry Parra completely missed the ball, and it went toward the backstop as a wild pitch. Massey came home with the tying run, and the two teams went to the derby soon after Henn struck out.
The two teams are back at it Thursday with a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman