Miners, league continue the waiting game

“MLB can do without fans in the stands, because they have TV money,” he said. “We don’t. Also, let’s say we get cleared to play. What are the logistics to checking everybody who comes into the ballpark? That’s players, fans, umpires, everybody. Everything has to be examined, and that’s if we get to that part.”

While COVID-19 cases aren’t expected to peak in Illinois until mid-June, some think the state could still advance to Phase 3 at May’s end. That could open the door for teams to start training, even though gatherings of more than 10 people would still be prohibited.

For instance, Pinto and his coaches could train their team in three shifts at a time to stay legal. One group could take batting practice, pitchers could throw in the bullpen and a third group could work out on the field, taking fly balls or grounders and even getting conditioning work done.

“There are a lot of logistical hoops to jump through,” Miners radio voice Jason Guerrette said, “but if there is a way to get the season underway, I think everybody this year will take it.”