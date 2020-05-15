Miners, league continue the waiting game

For the Miners and their 13 opponents in the Frontier League, the waiting game is at two months and counting.
COVID-19 postponed the start of the season this weekend and has shut down all games until at least June 1. Realistically, it’s hard to see a scenario under which games will begin before July 1, and that’s if Illinois, other states and the province of Quebec are cleared to have any kind of gatherings by then.
“We are very much in a wait and see mode,” Southern Illinois manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto said Wednesday. “It’s such a fluid situation, and it’s going to have to be dictated by COVID-19 and governments. In the end, I have to be concerned about the health and safety of players and staff.
“Baseball this year is going to come a distant second.”
Five of the league’s 14 teams are based in Illinois, including three in the Chicago area. They are subject to the five-phase re-opening plan put in place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month. The state is presently in Phase 2, and would need to reach Phase 4 in order for teams to consider playing games even with a limited number of fans.
Major League Baseball is hoping to start a shortened schedule in July, playing at home parks even if fans aren’t allowed by state law. Pinto said the Frontier would have a tougher time pulling off a schedule without fans.
“MLB can do without fans in the stands, because they have TV money,” he said. “We don’t. Also, let’s say we get cleared to play. What are the logistics to checking everybody who comes into the ballpark? That’s players, fans, umpires, everybody. Everything has to be examined, and that’s if we get to that part.”
While COVID-19 cases aren’t expected to peak in Illinois until mid-June, some think the state could still advance to Phase 3 at May’s end. That could open the door for teams to start training, even though gatherings of more than 10 people would still be prohibited.
For instance, Pinto and his coaches could train their team in three shifts at a time to stay legal. One group could take batting practice, pitchers could throw in the bullpen and a third group could work out on the field, taking fly balls or grounders and even getting conditioning work done.
“There are a lot of logistical hoops to jump through,” Miners radio voice Jason Guerrette said, “but if there is a way to get the season underway, I think everybody this year will take it.”
The logistical hoops of which Guerrette speaks center around the league’s new, expanded geography. Because it stretches from Southern Illinois into Canada, the league must work around laws in seven states and a second country. The league expanded from nine to 14 teams in October by taking in five franchises from the Can-Am League.
That includes New York, specifically Rockland, which is near one of the prime coronavirus hot spots in New York City. Franchises in Little Falls and Sussex County, N.J., respectively, also aren’t that far from New York City.
There has been talk that the league would try to play a full 96-game schedule if it is to open for business. That would have the regular season ending in October and playoffs going into mid or late October. Pinto doesn’t see that as a realistic possibility.
“I just don’t know how it would play in October,” he said. “In the end, COVID-19 is going to give us that answer. There’s a lot of people working on a vaccine. I’m confident it will happen, but I don’t know what the time frame will be.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!