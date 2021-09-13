Mixed takeaways for Miners as season closes

The eulogy of the Miners’ 2021 season isn’t a simple one.
Was this team a disappointment, since its goals were much loftier than a 54-42 season that didn’t include a trip to the Frontier League playoffs? Or was this year a success, since they posted the fourth best record in the league and would have been a playoff team in a season not affected by COVID-19?
Is it fair to say that this team wasn’t good enough since they went 12-21 against the two teams – Florence and Evansville – that finished ahead of them in the West Division? Or does the fact that they could have won two other divisions in the league simply say they were a victim of geography and the league’s hastily-implemented playoff format?
In an opinion that shouldn’t come as a surprise, Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto is landing on the side of the season being a success.
“When you factor in the injuries, the fact that we had visa problems with some key players and the slow start, 54 wins is a success,” he said Monday morning. “We had 13 shutouts, which is a club record, and we were one of the best teams in the league.
“We were a playoff team, but with the format the league adopted, we landed on the wrong side of it. Some people would say our division had maybe the three best teams in the league.”
There might be objections from Washington, Pa., where the Wild Things came on strong down the stretch to finish 56-40 and take the Northeast Division by 6 ½ games over Sussex County. But there’s no doubt that the Miners could have done damage in the postseason.
The pitching staff led the league in complete games (8), shutouts, WHIP (1.21) and opponents’ batting average (.231) while finishing third in earned run average at 3.71. Zac Westcott won a franchise-record 14 games, pitching to a 3.29 ERA and earning all-league honors.
Offensively, Southern Illinois received an excellent year from Nolan Earley, who played all 96 games and hit .321 with 13 homers and 66 RBI. Anthony Brocato found his power stroke in the season’s second half and cracked a team-high 17 homers, while Jared Mang was a source of satisfaction as he added 10 homers and 46 RBI to above-average defense.
Rookie Ian Walters locked down third base within weeks of his graduation from SIU and batted .286-5-53 while playing excellent defense. Walters’ bat slumped over the last month, but he also played 149 games – an MLB-length season – between college and pro games.
But for all those accomplishments, the Miners were in catch-up mode almost all year. A slow start, caused by a lineup affected early by injuries and visa issues that kept Bryant Flete and Arturo Nieto out for long stretches, left them as a lesser team.
“People talk about the losses to Evansville and Florence down the stretch,” Pinto said, “but we lost a lot of close games in May and June too. If we win a few of those, this season might have been a different story.”
Instead, the team that talked about winning championships in May was shaking hands and making plans to head to their respective homes for the offseason after Sunday’s year-ending 7-3 win over Gateway.
Pinto, for one, seemed wistful about the year ending before the playoffs started.
“You always feel a little empty when the season ends and you’re not going to the postseason,” he said. “I’ll miss this group of guys. They kept me young and they made me excited to go to the ballpark every day.”