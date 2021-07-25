Plan B for Miners' offense stresses contact gap hitters

MARION — It wasn't easy for the Southern Illinois Miners to score the last few years, but it was easier than this.
The region's Frontier League franchise built its name off some of its best sluggers, like Tim Dorn, Joey Metropoulos, Matt Fields and Ralph Santana. Even with one of the biggest stadiums in the league, the Miners hit their share of home runs. They hit 60 in 2019, the sixth-most in the league, and 80 the year before. This year, the team (28-24) has been led by its superior pitching staff, which had a league-best seven shutouts and the second-best team ERA in the league (3.39) entering Sunday's series finale against Windy City (20-31).
"There's times where it's just how the game goes sometimes. We just gotta string together good at-bats, keep putting pressure on the pitcher and the defense. You can't give at-bats away," said outfielder Nolan Earley, the Miners' second-leading hitter entering Sunday with a .332 average. "When we get runners in scoring position, we gotta find a way to put the ball in play, move the guys over one base at a time. If a guy runs into a ball, hits a home run, great, but we're more of a base-to-base doubles team, and when we get runners on we gotta execute the fundamentals and get 'em in."
Getting them in has been tougher than normal. The Miners entered Sunday's game with 24 home runs, tied for the fewest in the league, and just 223 runs this season, fifth-worst in the league. Earley, the team's home run leader with seven this year, hasn't hit one since July 13. Outfielder Anthony Brocato hit the team's last round-tripper back on July 17.
"In the early years here, I relied more on the home run. Those guys were just available," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "The Dorns, the Metropoulos. I got guys like Matt Fields. You don't see guys like that in this league any more. You don't see guys that have the potential to hit 30 home runs, so, as a result, then you'd better say 'OK, what's your next best option?' For me, it's contact guys. Guys that put the ball in play. Guys that are middle-of-the-field-type guys, and guys that can get in scoring position by themselves."
While Rent One Park features some of the longest fences from home plate, it also has two of the widest alleys. Doubles that go to the wall in left-center field or right-center field in Marion don't typically include plays at second base. Guys that hit it deep here end up at second standing up.
"The ball down the line and in the gap kind of bounces faster off this turf, and we kinda take advantage of that," Earley said. "When we do that, we're firing on all cylinders, it's good."
They take more work, but the Miners have shown the ability to strike big. Friday night against Windy City, Southern Illinois didn't strike much at all, earning just two singles and a late double by Jared Mang against three ThunderBolt pitchers in a 4-0 loss. Saturday night, the Miners hit four straight singles and took advantage of a wild pitch to score three runs in the eighth and rally to beat Windy City 4-2.
The Miners are off Monday and Tuesday before opening a three-game series against Schaumburg Wednesday night with a 6:05 doubleheader. Game 3 of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
