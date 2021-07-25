Plan B for Miners' offense stresses contact gap hitters

"In the early years here, I relied more on the home run. Those guys were just available," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "The Dorns, the Metropoulos. I got guys like Matt Fields. You don't see guys like that in this league any more. You don't see guys that have the potential to hit 30 home runs, so, as a result, then you'd better say 'OK, what's your next best option?' For me, it's contact guys. Guys that put the ball in play. Guys that are middle-of-the-field-type guys, and guys that can get in scoring position by themselves."

While Rent One Park features some of the longest fences from home plate, it also has two of the widest alleys. Doubles that go to the wall in left-center field or right-center field in Marion don't typically include plays at second base. Guys that hit it deep here end up at second standing up.

"The ball down the line and in the gap kind of bounces faster off this turf, and we kinda take advantage of that," Earley said. "When we do that, we're firing on all cylinders, it's good."