Windy City's 3-hitter shuts down Miners in series opener

MARION — Three Windy City pitchers combined on a 3-hitter to lead the ThunderBolts past the Southern Illinois Miners 4-0 Friday night.

The Miners (27-24) stranded eight baserunners one night after leaving 11 in a 3-2 loss to Florence at Rent One Park. Right fielder Nolan Earley had two singles and Jared Mang had another for Southern Illinois, which was shut out for the 11th time this season.

Lefty Miguel Ausua (5-2) allowed one hit in six innings to pick up the victory. The 6-foot, 190-pound Puerto Rican struck out seven and walked two. Lefty Neil Abbatiello allowed two hits in two innings, and 6-9, 250-pound Stetson Woods worked around a walk to finish off the Miners in the ninth. Southern Illinois fell to 5-11 this season against left-handed starting pitchers.

Trent Johnson (0-4), a former John A. Logan College pitcher, took the loss after allowing three runs off four hits in five innings. Johnston struck out four and walked one in his sixth start of the year.

Rob Calabrese and Brynn Martinez drove in runs for the ThunderBolts (20-30), who entered the series tied with Joliet for the worst record in the Frontier League. The Miners came off a series win over first-place Florence.

The Miners and ThunderBolts continue their series Saturday night at 6:05. Righty Michael Austin (2-4, 3.83 ERA) is scheduled to start for Southern Illinois against righty Tyler Thornton (4-5, 2.56 ERA).

