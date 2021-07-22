Y'Alls score go-ahead run off error, beat Miners 3-2

MARION — The Florence Y'Alls took advantage of the only error by the Southern Illinois Miners in their three-game series against the West Division leaders to avoid a sweep Thursday night.

With a runner on second in the top of the ninth inning at Rent One Park, Florence's Trevor Carport hit a chopper toward third. Ian Walters fielded it cleanly and threw across the diamond after looking Chad Sedio back to second base. But after Walters threw the ball, Sedio broke for third, and first baseman Luke Mangieri's relay throw sailed high over Walters' head. Sedio, alertly, saw the ball go toward the wall, and broke for home, scoring the go-ahead run in the Y'Alls' 3-2 win without a play.

The Miners (27-23) got the tying run on first in the bottom half, but weren't able to get him home in front of a crowd of 1,876 fans. Nolan Earley nearly hit into a game-ending double play with Yeltsin Gudio on first, but reached when Y'Alls second baseman Harrison DiNicola sailed the throw toward first high. First baseman Jordan Brower couldn't keep his foot on the bag as he reached up to keep DiNicola's throw from going toward the wall.