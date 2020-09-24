MLB | Marion native Chuck Morgan to call 3,000th consecutive game

A month later, Morgan experienced a change of heart. He wanted to try his hand at the majors, and Schmittou was a hard man to resist. During his first Opening Day, as he announced the Rangers’ lineup, Morgan came to a stark realization.

“Two weeks ago, I was announcing Barbara Mandrell at the Grand Ole Opry,” he said, laughing,” and then I was announcing Buddy Bell.”

Morgan’s announced just about all the great players since 1983, as well as some of the sport’s great moments. He had Nolan Ryan’s 5,000th career strikeout, Ryan’s seventh no-hitter, perfect games 10 years apart from Mike Witt (California) and Kenny Rogers (Texas), and Sammy Sosa’s 600th career homer.

Morgan has also been the soundtrack for the 1995 All-Star Game, as well as the 2010 and 2011 World Series. Cardinals fans might remember he was at the mike when Albert Pujols bombed three homers during Game 3 in 2011.

And Morgan will be the man announcing the season’s biggest games next month. MLB selected the Rangers’ brand-new Globe Life Field to host a National League Division Series, as well as the NLCS and World Series. Morgan might have an audience of about 10,000 to 15,000 for the LCS and World Series games.

It’s a long way from taking the microphone at McLaren Field.

“I don’t ever want to do anything to take away from the game on the field,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. Hopefully, a fan leaves the ballpark and I didn’t do anything to take away from their enjoyment of the game.”

