MLB | Marion native Chuck Morgan to call 3,000th consecutive game

Chuck Morgan was standing in line at the concession stand after playing a Pony League game at McLaren Field, now known as Ray Fosse Park, in Marion. The 14-year old lad was looking to buy some baseball cards when a man asked a question.
“The P.A. announcer for the Little League games wanted to know if I would be willing to announce the 8 p.m. Little League game,” Morgan said Wednesday. “He told me if I did, he’d get me some packs of baseball cards.”
That was good enough for Morgan. And the rest, as a great philosopher once said, is history.
Which Morgan will make on Saturday night. The public address voice of the Texas Rangers will call his 3,000th consecutive game in 38 years behind a big league microphone when they host the Houston Astros.
It is believed to be longest current streak by an MLB PA announcer. Only Philadelphia’s Dan Baker, who has worked Phillies games since 1972, has been at his job longer than Morgan, and Baker has missed games in that span.
St. Louis PA man John Ulett has also announced games for 38 years, but Ulett has missed an occasional day at the park. Not Morgan.
Not during those 100-degree summer nights in Arlington, not during some of the years where the Rangers were playing out a month’s worth of string in September, and not even one May day in 2002.
That year, Morgan occupied the microphone in Kansas City, the sandwich filling between his first 19 years in Texas and his current 18-year run in the Metroplex.
“The Royals had a day game scheduled for 1 p.m.,” he said. “I felt terrible. I still made it to the ballpark, but I had a headache, chills, and probably a fever. I kept thinking, ‘I’m not going to make it through this game.’”
Morgan never had to worry about it. The game was rained out. He was back at his post the next day, and the day after that, and so on and so forth.
Like every other sport, baseball rewards talent. But in a normal 162-game season, it has a way of taking care of those who are consistent. And no one in the Rangers’ organization has been better for longer than Morgan.
Making this story more amazing is that Morgan had doubts about originally taking the position before the 1983 season. He was a highly successful country music DJ in Nashville who also moonlighted as the PA man for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
His old boss with the Sounds, Larry Schmittou, had just been hired by the Rangers. He wanted Morgan to call the games at old Arlington Stadium.
“I was hosting several country music shows and announcing at the Grand Ole Opry,” Morgan said. “So I turned Larry down.”
A month later, Morgan experienced a change of heart. He wanted to try his hand at the majors, and Schmittou was a hard man to resist. During his first Opening Day, as he announced the Rangers’ lineup, Morgan came to a stark realization.
“Two weeks ago, I was announcing Barbara Mandrell at the Grand Ole Opry,” he said, laughing,” and then I was announcing Buddy Bell.”
Morgan’s announced just about all the great players since 1983, as well as some of the sport’s great moments. He had Nolan Ryan’s 5,000th career strikeout, Ryan’s seventh no-hitter, perfect games 10 years apart from Mike Witt (California) and Kenny Rogers (Texas), and Sammy Sosa’s 600th career homer.
Morgan has also been the soundtrack for the 1995 All-Star Game, as well as the 2010 and 2011 World Series. Cardinals fans might remember he was at the mike when Albert Pujols bombed three homers during Game 3 in 2011.
And Morgan will be the man announcing the season’s biggest games next month. MLB selected the Rangers’ brand-new Globe Life Field to host a National League Division Series, as well as the NLCS and World Series. Morgan might have an audience of about 10,000 to 15,000 for the LCS and World Series games.
It’s a long way from taking the microphone at McLaren Field.
“I don’t ever want to do anything to take away from the game on the field,” he said. “That’s the most important thing. Hopefully, a fan leaves the ballpark and I didn’t do anything to take away from their enjoyment of the game.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!