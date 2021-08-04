MLB Roundup | Olson hits 2-run, walk-off double in 5-4 win

Oakland, California — Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning and Oakland rallied past San Diego 5-4 on Wednesday.
The A's scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3.
After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino (4-4) to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.
Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy.
Oakland posted its major league-leading ninth walk-off win of the season.
The Padres carried a 3-1 lead to the ninth, but Melancon couldn't convert the save, surrendering two-out, RBI singles to Matt Chapman and Yan Gomes.
Jed Lowrie hit a solo homer in the A's second. San Diego answered with a run in the third and two in the fourth, getting RBI hits from Adam Frazier, Trent Grisham and Victor Caratini.
Padres starter Joe Musgrove limited Oakland to one run on two hits in six innings.
RAYS 4, MARINERS 3: At Saint Petersburg, Florida, Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Seattle to avoid a season series sweep.
The Rays went 1-6 overall against Seattle, including losing the first two games of the three-game set.
Josh Fleming (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits, and Mike Zunino hit his 21st homer for the Rays. Ryan Sherriff, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his first save.
REDS 6, TWINS 5: At Cincinnati, Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered to give the Reds a cushion they ended up needing, and Cincinnati held on to beat Minnesota.
Jonathan India had three hits and Joey Votto drove in two runs for the Reds, who are hoping to make up ground in the playoff chase during a six-game homestand against last-place teams.
“We’ve got the Pirates coming,” Stephenson said. "These are important games ahead.”
BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2: At Milwaukee, Rowdy Tellez stayed calm long enough to deliver the kind of moment that produced bedlam from an adoring home crowd.
Tellez connected on a three-run homer as a pinch-hitter to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in the seventh inning of a victory over Pittsburgh.
“I think the hardest thing to do is remaining composed when you’re pinch-hitting, especially in a big situation like that,” Tellez said.