MLB Roundup | Olson hits 2-run, walk-off double in 5-4 win

Oakland, California — Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning and Oakland rallied past San Diego 5-4 on Wednesday.

The A's scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3.

After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino (4-4) to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.

Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy.

Oakland posted its major league-leading ninth walk-off win of the season.

The Padres carried a 3-1 lead to the ninth, but Melancon couldn't convert the save, surrendering two-out, RBI singles to Matt Chapman and Yan Gomes.

Jed Lowrie hit a solo homer in the A's second. San Diego answered with a run in the third and two in the fourth, getting RBI hits from Adam Frazier, Trent Grisham and Victor Caratini.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove limited Oakland to one run on two hits in six innings.