50th anniversary of demolition derby set for Saturday

PINCKNEYVILLE — With a variety of crashes on tap that would make a test dummy proud, the Perry County Agricultural Society will host a milestone event this Saturday - the 50th anniversary of the demolition derby.
The action will get underway at 6 p.m. at the Perry County Fairgrounds.
General admission is $10. Children 5 and under get in free. Driver entry fee is $40. Riders pay $30. A pit pass is $25.
The derby commenced in 1971, but due to COVID-19, this year marks the 50th running of the show.
According to event organizers, there are certain rules for participants to follow. They include:
• Paint jobs only, no "accessories" added on to the car (that includes stickers! If your car number is a sticker, that will be allowed).
• One car per entry.
• Decorations must be "kid friendly." No swear words or inappropriate content. Contest judge(s) will make the final ruling on this.
• Businesses/schools may enter, but again, one entry only.
• All decisions are final.
• Cars must be built to derby rules.
• All entries must compete in the derby.
• No entry fee for the decorating contest. Standard entry fee for the derby.
• Judging will begin at the start of tech (noon) and end when tech ends (last call at 5:30 p.m.).
• There is no set theme. Let your creativity shine!
Payouts for the decoration contest are as follows: $100 (1st place), $75 (2nd place), $50 (third place).
Derby build rules are as follows at https://tinyurl.com/yw7jz96f
618-925-0563