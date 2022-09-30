50th anniversary of demolition derby set for Saturday

PINCKNEYVILLE — With a variety of crashes on tap that would make a test dummy proud, the Perry County Agricultural Society will host a milestone event this Saturday - the 50th anniversary of the demolition derby.

The action will get underway at 6 p.m. at the Perry County Fairgrounds.

General admission is $10. Children 5 and under get in free. Driver entry fee is $40. Riders pay $30. A pit pass is $25.

The derby commenced in 1971, but due to COVID-19, this year marks the 50th running of the show.

According to event organizers, there are certain rules for participants to follow. They include:

• Paint jobs only, no "accessories" added on to the car (that includes stickers! If your car number is a sticker, that will be allowed).

• One car per entry.

• Decorations must be "kid friendly." No swear words or inappropriate content. Contest judge(s) will make the final ruling on this.

• Businesses/schools may enter, but again, one entry only.

• All decisions are final.

• Cars must be built to derby rules.

• All entries must compete in the derby.

• No entry fee for the decorating contest. Standard entry fee for the derby.

• Judging will begin at the start of tech (noon) and end when tech ends (last call at 5:30 p.m.).

• There is no set theme. Let your creativity shine!

Payouts for the decoration contest are as follows: $100 (1st place), $75 (2nd place), $50 (third place).

Derby build rules are as follows at https://tinyurl.com/yw7jz96f