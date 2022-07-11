Best of the best race for gold at Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — After a cancellation due to COVID-19 and having several events rained out last year, the American Motorcyclist Association is back at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds for its biggest event of the year – the Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship.

The AMA has ran the event since the mid-1970s and took it back over this year after several years of awarding their National Championship awards at other promoters’ events. Joe Bromley, the Director of Racing for the AMA, praised the facilities and people at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds for helping the week-long event run smoothly.

“Working with the fairgrounds has been excellent,” he said. “They’re a great group to work with — the security and workers, everyone has just been real good. Having a mile and a half mile, the indoor short track and the TT, it’s been awesome.”

The four different tracks, and specifically the indoor track, proved to be especially crucial this weekend as rain came to town. After last year’s event had multiple events washed out due to rain, this year was able to avert disaster by switching Sunday’s indoor races with Saturday’s mile races.

“We knew and had a backup plan,” Bromley said about the decision making that day. “We knew we had the (Southern Illinois Center) over there. They were already over there in the morning, 5:30-6 in the morning, dragging it just in case. We tried and it just wasn’t going to work. The competitors were already here, so we decided instead of just canceling it, doing something on Saturday evening on the short track, we could save the mile for Sunday and that’s what we did. Everybody cooperated.”

Everybody at the track on Monday morning was still buzzing about the mile races from the night before – both because the day’s races lasted until 1 a.m. Sunday morning, but also because of the excitement each race had.

“There were a lot of races where five, six, even seven riders going to the line. Thank God for transponding scoring because otherwise it’d be a nightmare to figure out who won it. It’s very exciting and the competitors were very excited,” Bromley said. “The track was great – we had some pro riders from American Flat Track doing little test sessions in between. That helped – they could see where the pros were riding and say ‘Hey maybe we need to get up there to get that line.’”

Having professionals and high level amateurs racing does more than just help prepare other riders on the day, it also helps keep the interest alive for the younger riders participating.

“I had two sons who started riding when they were 4-years-old,” Bromley said. “They’d go through the classes – the 50s, 60s and then the 80s. The more they did it, the more competitive they got and getting to see riders win awards like Youth Rider of the Year gives them something to shoot for as well.”

This year’s competition may not be as densely populated as in previous years due to some riders opting to not make the trip due to a combination of high gas prices and low prospects of bringing home a National Championship, but that’s created a hyper competitive environment among the riders who have descended upon Du Quoin this year.

“The response from the riders has been great. We’ve got riders from Colorado, California, Texas – pretty much all around the country,” Bromley said. “Some of the competitors who may be here have said ‘You know what, I’m not going to be competitive enough to win the National Championship.” They had to make some choices within the family to save that funding and the money. So the ones who are here are the top notch riders around the country because they’re here to win that valuable AMA National Flat Track Championship.”

Races begin at 10 a.m. at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and run all day. The final day of the event is Wednesday.