Mountain bike racing competitions coming to Touch of Nature starting Aug. 18

CARBONDALE — SIU's Touch of Nature just south of Carbondale has three races scheduled in the weeks ahead at the newly opened multiuse trail system.

The series of races - Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Nov. 20 - serves as the official launch for Touch of Nature's trail system created after seven years of planning and preparation. The first phase of the nation's only university-affiliated multiuse trail includes 10 miles of natural surface single-track trail for use by bikers, hikers, runners and walkers.

J.D. Tanner, director of SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center, said he started the project with input from the International Mountain Biking Association.

"Planning and development took off in 2015 with help from a graduate assistant (Molly Maxwell) and continued with the next grad (Isaiah Tanner). Molly helped with planning and grant applications. Isaiah worked on actual building/construction with volunteer crews," Tanner said.

The races are expected to draw a crowd, both of participants and onlookers.