MVC Men's Basketball | A look at the Valley title race

The next two months figure to be a crazy time in the Missouri Valley Conference as its men’s basketball teams try to squeeze in the majority of their 18-game schedule between COVID-19 breaks.

While some coaches around the league say it deserves multiple bids to the NCAA Tournament, the only way that’s happening at this point is if Loyola doesn’t win Arch Madness. No one else has authored enough of a non-conference resume to earn an at-large berth aside from the Ramblers.

However, almost every school can make a case to be the one that punches an NCAA tourney ticket on March 6 in St. Louis. Below is a look at where they stand at this point, listed in order of their predicted preseason finish:

Drake

Record: 10-5, 1-1

Current Rankings: NET 89, Kenpom.com 85

Summary: The Bulldogs have gotten point guard Roman Penn (foot) back, which makes their team pretty whole. This was an NCAA Tournament team last year that beat Wichita State in the First Four before eventual Final Four squad UCLA eliminated them in the next round.

The only way Drake is making the 68-team field this year is by winning Arch Madness because it whiffed on every conceivable chance for a signature non-conference win. Not even beating Loyola twice and then losing to it in a conference final would be enough.

That being said, this is a good team that is capable of backing up the predictions of October. They have about two months to do it.

Loyola

Record: 9-2, 1-0

Current Rankings: NET 18, Kenpom.com 21

Summary: New coach Drew Valentine’s team did its work well in the non-con portion, logging road/neutral court wins over Arizona State, improved DePaul and Vanderbilt while playing Michigan State and Auburn tough in the Bahamas. And a Thursday game in Salt Lake City with 12-1 San Francisco won’t hurt the Ramblers’ resume one way or the other.

Loyola is incredibly efficient on offense this year, with seven guys averaging between 7.7 and 11.6 ppg. It shoots nearly 51 percent from the field and a ridiculous 42.3 percent on 3s. And its defense is also ranked in the top 50 of Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency rankings.

Barring about a half-dozen or so conference losses, the Ramblers appear capable of raining on multiple TV league teams’ parades in March.

Northern Iowa

Record: 5-7, 1-1

Current Rankings: NET 144, Kenpom.com 120

Summary: With a healthy A.J. Green back in the lineup, it was assumed the Panthers would be back in their normal role of contender. That could still happen, but they are meandering to it, if that’s the plan.

The problem has been defense. Ben Jacobson’s squads normally play a stifling pack-line man-to-man that forces opponents to settle for bad shots, but they have allowed a whopping 120 3-pointers in 10 games.

UNI has played a tough schedule with no truly bad losses, but going 3-3 at McLeod Center is an eye-opener. If the Panthers fix their defense, they could be a dangerous out sooner rather than later.

Missouri State

Record: 10-5, 1-1

Current Rankings: NET 87, Kenpom.com 70

Summary: At their best, the Bears can beat anyone they play. Witness a near-miss against then-No. 12 BYU and a win over an Oral Roberts team that made a miracle run to the Sweet Sixteen last year.

At their worst, well, let’s talk about a 99-94 home loss to Southeast Missouri State back in November. That would be the same SEMO team that SIU boatraced in the second half last month in an 80-55 decision. So what gives?

The easy answer is a lack of defensive consistency. If this team decides to play it more often, the material is there to win the conference. Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim are a nucleus most coaches would happily build around, and Jaylen Minnett is a good sixth man.

SIU

Record: 8-5, 1-0

Current Rankings: NET 162, Kenpom.com 131

Summary: There’s reason to believe this team has yet to reach its peak, but is its peak good enough to challenge for a conference title?

It’s going to be hard to blow SIU out most nights because it defends well and controls pace. Marcus Domask is one of the five best players in the Valley and Lance Jones can be one of the top 10 when he’s at the top of his game.

But for the Salukis to earn a top four finish, they must get a bit more production out of the inside game and they are going to have to consistently make 3-pointers, because that’s what they’re geared to do offensively. And over 18 conference games against opponents geared to take away your strengths, it’s not always easy to do.

Bradley

Record: 7-7, 1-1

Current Rankings: NET 130, Kenpom.com 147

Summary: Terry Roberts is playing at a first team All-MVC level at the halfway point, averaging 16.8 points and also leading the team in assists at 4.1. The Braves have won six of their last eight games and limit opponents to 39.1 shooting from the field.

But there are a couple of reasons the Bradley brand might not rise much above break-even this season. It is a poor foul shooting team at 65.1 percent, which is notable because most Valley games are decided by a possession or two, and it does run into turnover trouble from time to time.

If the Braves can shore up those two problems, though, they could be a top four team in the conference come March.

Valparaiso

Record: 8-6, 1-1

Current Rankings: NET 185, Kenpom.com 192

Summary: This is an interesting team, one that could threaten the top of the league if it fixes its rebounding (minus 1.8 difference) and can figure out a way to use its 75 percent foul shooting more often than 13.7 times per game.

The Beacons have six players in double figures and an impact transfer in Kobe King, a key part of some good Wisconsin teams in recent years. After playing in places like Ann Arbor and West Lafayette, King isn’t likely to get rattled in Normal or Evansville.

There might not be a ton of depth beyond the top six, but this isn’t a team one should sleep on and expect to come out unscathed.

Evansville

Record: 4-9, 0-2

Current Rankings: NET 294, Kenpom.com 245

Summary: This looks like the most likely team in the league to play on Thursday night at Arch Madness. The Purple Aces rely primarily on 3-pointers, but are making only 32 percent from deep and scoring 61.7 ppg.

That’s 328th out of 358 Division I schools and no matter how sticky a team’s defense might be – and Evansville allows 47 percent shooting from the field, so it’s not sticky – it’s going to be hard to win a lot of games that way.

Shamar Givance can get hot on any given night and win a game or two, but unless the Aces connect more often from 3, they’ll be hard-pressed to avoid the MVC cellar.

Indiana State

Record: 8-6, 1-1

Current Rankings: NET 164, Kenpom.com 165

Summary: New coach Josh Schertz has assembled a competitive roster after taking over for long-time bench boss Greg Lansing. These Sycamores play one of the fastest tempos in Division I, averaging nearly 72 possessions per game.

Indiana State scores nearly 76 ppg and boasts four double-figure scorers, including Cooper Neese (16.3 ppg). The Sycamores do permit more than 70 ppg and allow opponents to make 35.8 percent of their 3-pointers.

If Indiana State can make some of its Valley opponents speed up a little bit, it will be a dangerous out nearly every night.

Illinois State

Record: 8-7, 1-1

Current Rankings: NET 207, Kenpom.com 200

Summary: Picked to finish last in October, the Redbirds appear to have a chance to avoid Thursday night. To do so, they have to keep scoring at their league-high 80.5 ppg clip while shoring up their defense.

Ken Pomeroy’s rankings have Illinois State as the 290th-most efficient defense, allowing 106.9 ppg per 100 possessions. By contrast, Loyola permits just 94.3. What’s that they say about offense winning games and defense winning championships?

Anyway, any team with Antonio Reeves scoring 21.1 ppg and hitting nearly 44 percent from 3 demands respect. It would demand more if it could defend its end.

