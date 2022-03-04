MVC Men's Basketball | Loyola stops Bradley in MVC tourney

ST. LOUIS — In the teams’ two earlier meetings this season, Bradley stopped Loyola at home and owned a 16-point lead in the second half of their game in Chicago before the Ramblers rallied for an overtime win.

One never would have known it from what happened Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals at Enterprise Center.

Loyola 66, Bradley 50. And it wasn’t even that close.

The Ramblers led by 20 before the first half was over and then cruised through the second half, leading by as many as 21. This 4 vs. 5 matchup wasn’t anything like it was hyped to be and it had everything to do with Loyola.

Playing with surgical precision on offense and gumming up the Braves’ halfcourt offense, the Ramblers (23-7) canned 53.6 percent of their shots in the first half, including 5 of 11 from 3, and held Bradley to 31.4 percent marksmanship for the day.

Lucas Williams led the balanced Loyola attack with 13 points and three of its 11 steals. Ryan Schweiger came off the bench to score 11. Six other players contributed between five and nine points.

Nine different players picked up an assist for the Ramblers as they bounced back from a 102-96 loss at Northern Iowa on Feb. 26 that dropped them from an outright MVC regular season title into the 4th seed. Now they’ll get a second crack at the Panthers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.

Terry Roberts scored a game-high 17 points for the Braves (17-14) but also coughed up six of their 15 turnovers. Rienk Mast contributed 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, while Connor Hickman added 10 points.

UNI 78, Illinois State 65

MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists as the top-seeded Panthers methodically put away the No. 8 Redbirds to advance into Saturday’s first semifinal.

Noah Carter enjoyed a 16-point game for UNI (19-10), adding five rebounds and five helpers. Trae Berhow chipped in 15 points. The Panthers shot nearly 52 percent in the first half as they built a 40-30 lead, then kept Illinois State at arm’s length in the second half.

Antonio Reeves scored a game-high 20 points for the Redbirds (13-20) and Liam McChesney came off the bench to contribute 13. Illinois State connected on 11 of 31 3-pointers and earned a 34-33 rebounding edge, but also committed 15 turnovers that led to 16 points.

UNI led by as many as 16 points down the stretch.

Missouri State 67, Valparaiso 58

Donovan Clay got the second-seeded Bears off to a fast start with 17 first half points and his more heralded teammates closed the deal in the second half as they eliminated the No. 7 Beacons in the night session’s first game.

Isiaih Mosley pumped in 11 of his team-high 18 after halftime, while Gaige Prim added nine of his 16 in the second half. Prim also hauled in 17 rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.

Valparaiso got 17 points and seven rebounds from Thomas Kithier, plus 13 points from Kevion Taylor and a 10-point, 10-board double-double from Sheldon Edwards. But leading scorer Ben Krikke managed only nine points on nine shots and played most of the second half with four fouls.

In one of its better defensive efforts of the year, Missouri State limited the Beacons to 36.1 percent field goal shooting.

