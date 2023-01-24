MVC Men's Basketball | The Valley at mid-season: An insider's thoughts

Ten games is a lot of time to change narratives, decide championships, help groove clear paths for a trip to the four-letter tournament and grease the skids for some to sit out the postseason entirely.

With the second half of the MVC season starting Tuesday night, let’s take a brief look back to 2022, when those who were dubbed experts or fancy themselves to be such made predictions for how this year would play out.

One call everyone’s gotten right: Evansville finishing in the cellar. The Purple Aces try hard and David Ragland has a clear idea how he wants to build the program. But administration gassed their season by waiting until late May to hire him after waiting until early May to fire Todd Lickliter. Ragland and his first team deserved better.

Drake was picked first by almost everyone. It could still happen, but the Bulldogs are two back of co-leaders Belmont and SIU. Coach Darian DeVries admitted his team isn’t as dynamic offensively as it was last year. It’s bit them in two losses to Missouri State and one at SIU.

Speaking of the Salukis, they entered Tuesday night’s home date against Murray State with a good chance to end a 15-year postseason drought. Marcus Domask has toiled at a Player of the Year rate and the team is winning the close games they mostly found ways to lose last year.

The Coach of the Year should be either SIU’s Bryan Mullins, Belmont’s Casey Alexander or Northern Iowa’s Ben Jacobson. Mullins has worked around his team’s inability to consistently make 3s – the focus of their offense – to deliver the biggest winner of his four years.

Alexander’s first MVC run was supposed to be uneven with so many new faces, but the Bruins are serious about making it 18 straight years with a first or second place finish in their league.

And Jacobson may be doing his best job. Imagine if he still had AJ Green, Noah Carter, Nate Heise and Austin Phyfe. All four could be on his roster, but none are. Yet the Panthers are just a game behind the co-leaders. You want to bet against Jacobson?

A good case could be made for Missouri State’s Dana Ford to get Coach of the Year votes. The Bears are contending with an incomplete roster. Their lineup is currently two combo guards and three power forwards because of injuries, but Ford has tailored a scheme around that group to give it a real shot to win almost every night.

Some other observations, some more random than others:

All-MVC Team: Domask, Ben Sheppard (Belmont), Bowen Born (UNI), Rienk Mast (Bradley), Tucker DeVries (Drake).

I see Domask’s all-around excellence every night. Sheppard hasn’t missed a beat in a new league, just like his program. Born looks like the guy you’d take last on the playground, then regret it when he lights you up for 25 on 15 shot attempts. Mast scores and rebounds in concert like no other big man in the league. DeVries makes scoring look easy most nights.

All-Defensive Team: Lance Jones (SIU), Donovan Clay (Missouri State), Even Brauns (Belmont), Julian Larry (Indiana State), Garrett Sturtz (Drake).

Jones can shut down guys from 5-9 to 6-9 and also leads the league in steals; enough said. Clay did a nice job Saturday on Domask. Brauns blocks shots, while Larry was a big reason the Sycamores started 6-0 in the league. Give most coaches five Sturtzes and they’ll probably win 20 games every year.

Newcomer of the Year: Rob Perry, Murray State. Leads the Racers in scoring and has helped them be competitive in their first year in the MVC.

Best place to do pregame prep: Pacific Ocean, just a 3-pointer away from where SIU split two games in the SoCal Challenge during Thanksgiving week. Nothing like looking at surf to generate a good vibe a few hours before tip-off.

Best refs: Can’t put John Higgins down because he rarely whistles Valley games any more until Arch Madness, so I’ll go with these five: Kipp Kissinger, Gerry Pollard, Randy Heimerman, Rick Crawford and Amy Bonner.

Kissinger is about this close to getting a Final Four because he hustles every night and works at his craft, while Bonner impresses with a low-key manner and improved play-calling.

Pollard, Heimerman and Crawford are good, solid veterans who give you a fair game. That's really all anyone can ask.