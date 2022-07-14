MVC Men's Basketball | Valley hopes for multiple NCAA Tournament bids

Earlier this week, the Western Athletic Conference made waves when it announced a formula that would determine seeding for its conference tournament based on the NET, plus a team’s overall record.

In short, the conference schedule wouldn’t automatically determine a top seed for the conference tourney. That’s part of a plan to get the best possible seeding for its league champion in the NCAA Tournament.

Asked Thursday morning if the Missouri Valley Conference would consider a similar plan in the future, commissioner Jeff Jackson all but shot that notion down.

“We have a great deal of confidence in conference play, that this should be the bar we should use to determine our highest seed,” he said. “Coming at it from two different vantage points, I don’t think we would have to look at it.

“We’re one of the top 10 conferences in the country, but give the WAC credit for being aggressive and proactive in its approach.”

On paper, for now, Jackson’s reasoning seems sound. Adding Belmont, Murray State and UIC to replace Loyola gives the MVC 12 schools. In a normal year, it should have a good chance for multiple bids. Belmont and Murray State have been at-large worthy as often as not the last decade.

But when the next round of conference realignment happens in two years? Remember that the Southeastern Conference will welcome Oklahoma and Texas, while the Big 10 will welcome UCLA and USC.

And there’s guaranteed to be much more movement before then. If one really thinks Phil Knight’s shoe money will allow Oregon to lag behind in a weakened Pac-12, well, there’s a few hundred million swooshes that will likely say otherwise. It’s also hard to see a scenario where some other conference won’t want to add Washington and the Seattle TV market into the mix.

Which means that even top 10 conferences like the MVC might have a tougher time earning at-large bids. One thing everyone knows about TV league conferences is that they don’t share well with the mid-majors. And the system is set up where they don’t have to.

At this point, though, the Valley appears to be in a good spot to be a multi-bid league this year. Drake and a rebuilt Murray State program should be good. SIU can be good, too, if its four additions from the portal are on the floor what they project to be on paper.

“We have to do everything we can to avoid being a one-bid conference,” first-year Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon said. “Our top teams are on the cusp of being high-major teams. I don’t know the full lay of the land, but I know we’re adding 3 good programs to a good conference.”

SAY HELLO TO …

Not only does the Valley have three new schools, it also has three new coaches. Pedon took over at ISU literally minutes after it was eliminated from Arch Madness, while Steve Prohm is returning to Murray State for his second stint.

And Evansville also hired a new bench boss in David Ragland, who took over in late May and, as Pedon put it when asked to describe his first days on the job, “drank from a fire hose” trying to build a roster and a coaching staff.

The same could be said for Prohm, with one important caveat: He’s won at Murray State before, and he still knows the lay of the land in western Kentucky. Simply put, don’t expect the reconstituted Racers to experience growing pains in their new league.

“I don’t think we need to change too much,” Prohm said when asked about his approach to coaching in a new conference. “We just need to be Murray State.”

FORD HIGH ON BENSON

Missouri State coach Dana Ford played his high school ball at Egyptian and was the school’s all-time leading scorer until Christian Traxler toppled him a few years ago, so he knows about Southern Illinois hoops.

Ford went up to Mount Vernon to grab 6-8 N.J. Benson for his team this year. Benson was the 2021-22 Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year, averaging 21.9 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game while leading the Rams to 22 wins.

Asked about Benson on Thursday morning, Ford is bullish on his future.

“NJ is going to be a really good basketball player because he has a good instinct protecting the basket and is good finishing around the rim,” Ford said. “He’s definitely someone who is big enough and athletic enough to help as a freshman, but a lot of it will depend on his learning curve.”