MVC Notebook | 20-game Valley schedule forces adjustments

What had been suspected all along became official Wednesday when SIU men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins said at the school’s “meet and greet” function that the Missouri Valley Conference was going to a 20-game league schedule.

MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson talked about it during the league’s Zoom call for its men’s basketball coaches on Thursday. He said that the additions of Belmont, Murray State and UIC, which got the league to 12 schools after Loyola’s departure for the Atlantic 10, made sense because it could help the Valley’s at-large chances with the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

One by-product of the 20-game conference schedule is that there will be two MVC games for everyone before Christmas. The conference preferred to do this in order to avoid three-game weeks during January and February.

What it means for coaches and players is that preseason preparation – heck, even offseason work – has been different this year.

“Those games are the ones that really matter,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said. “We lost our game before Christmas last year and finished one game out of first. Our teams have always been better late because we always get better. That’s why we spent time this summer practicing more than we have in the past. We really have to hit the ground running.”

New Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon has experience with early conference games. As Chris Holtmann’s lead assistant at Ohio State, he helped the Buckeyes get set for December Big 10 battles.

Pedon and other coaches face the same dilemma – finding the right blend between playing tough non-conference competition while at the same time playing some games against teams they should beat.

“You don’t want that to be your first test,” he said of the conference opener. “You have to be intentional about trying to expose your team earlier. There’s a balance with building confidence and rhythm, but at the same time, really challenging them.”

THE WAITING GAME

Murray State radio play-by-play man Neal Bradley asked Jackson when the MVC would announce its conference schedule and learned one of the differences between the Racers’ old conference, the Ohio Valley, and its new one.

“I would imagine that in September, we’ll be able to give you something,” Jackson said. “It’s really nothing more than figuring it out with our broadcast partners.”

Which in the MVC’s case means dividing up the inventory with a lot of partners. The league has deals with ESPN, CBS Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago and The Valley on ESPN. The latter deal is where all games that aren’t picked up by the other entities land.

Every MVC game is on some sort of TV, but the ones that end up on a streaming service will cost most this year. The cost of an ESPN+ subscription is going up to $9.99 a month as of Aug. 23, with an ESPN spokesman attributing the increase to more live sports and original programming on the streaming service.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Former Belmont basketball coach Rick Byrd was named one of four recipients of the 2022 Joe Lapchick Character Award on Wednesday. Byrd, who ranks 13th in NCAA Division I history with 805 wins, will join a distinguished class that includes Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, former La Salle coach Speedy Morris and Big East commissioner Val Ackerman. … UIC may be new to the MVC, but its volleyball coach is not. Justin Ingram led SIU to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament back in 2015, its first in program history. Ingram guided the Flames to 20 wins and the Horizon League crown last year. … It’s only summer league, but former UNI guard AJ Green sure made a good impression on the Milwaukee Bucks with the 3-point touch that MVC folks got familiar with, hitting his first four from deep in a July 7 matchup with Brooklyn. Green also sank five from deep in a 100-89 win over Dallas on Thursday night.