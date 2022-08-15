MVC Notebook | Broken hand to sideline SIU's Cox

If No. 9 SIU’s football team is going to get off to the quick start it desires, it’s probably going to have to do so without one of its preseason Payton Award candidates.

Avante Cox underwent surgery for a broken left hand suffered in practice on Aug. 7 and could miss all of the Salukis’ non-conference schedule. That means they could play without him for trips to No. 14 Incarnate Word on Sept. 3 and Northwestern on Sept. 17, as well as a home game with Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 10.

Cox told SIU radio play-by-play man Mike Reis he suffered the injury when he was tackled after catching a pass during practice on Aug. 7. Coach Nick Hill didn’t delve into specifics the next day when discussing Cox’s injury, although he said at the time that there was a chance he would miss the Incarnate Word game.

Barring an unexpected recovery, this will be the second straight year Cox has had to miss time with an upper-body injury. He sat out three games last year because of a shoulder problem, including the Salukis’ 38-7 loss Dec. 4 at North Dakota State in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Cox caught 43 passes for 739 yards and five touchdowns last year, including a 10-catch, 148-yard performance in SIU’s 22-10 victory at South Dakota to start the FCS playoffs. Cox has caught 156 passes over his three seasons with the Salukis.

SIU does boast good depth at receiver. Izaiah Hartrup will likely become the main target on the outside in Cox’s absence, although Cox’s brother, D’Ante’, could also become a factor. Avante Cox mentioned in a July interview that D’Ante’ was poised for a big senior season.

Avante Cox being sidelined could also mean more targets for senior tight end Tyce Daniel, who came up with 32 catches for 412 yards and three scores in 2021.

FUTURE SCHEDULES

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced conference schedules for 2023-24 and mostly lived up to its promise to protect rivalries and minimize long trips whenever possible.

While SIU won’t play Illinois State in 23 or 24, it does pick up the closest school to it, MVFC newcomer Murray State. Because it added Murray State, it gets to drop a 2023 plane trip to North Dakota, although it will have to make a second straight journey to Youngstown State.

The Valley has opted to maintain its eight-game schedule. Schools will play every conference team at least four times in a six-year period while maintaining certain opponents as “rivalry” games every year. SIU will not play Illinois State, Northern Iowa or North Dakota in 23-24.

The Salukis aren’t playing Indiana State this year, but pick the Sycamores up again in 23-24, playing them as the final regular season game.

SIU’s 2024 schedule consists of 12 games because it opens on Aug. 31 at FBS opponent Kansas. FCS teams are permitted to play 12 games in seasons where the first game is on Aug. 31. The Salukis will enjoy four straight home games from Sept. 14-Oct. 5 against Incarnate Word, SEMO, Murray State and Western Illinois.

However, SIU will play 11 consecutive weeks before its bye week on Nov. 16.

THREE-DOT-STUFF

Murray State named Nico Yantko as its 10th athletic director in school history on Monday. Yantko is a 2010 graduate of the school who quarterbacked the Racers’ football team from 2007-09. He was recently the deputy director of athletics at the University of Louisiana. … Former Belmont men’s basketball coach Rick Byrd was named to the selection committee for the NIT. Two MVC teams made the 32-team field in March – regular season champ Northern Iowa and at-large participant Missouri State. … It can be argued no MVFC team fared better in scheduling in 23 and 24 than Indiana State. The Sycamores avoid North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Missouri State in those years.