Given that the transfer portal has been used solely for exiting instead of entering this offseason at SIU, it comes as news when a player with remaining eligibility opts to stay.

But that’s what Trent Brown has done, which ranks as some sort of good news for a program that lost its top two scorers, a key role player and a promising sophomore to the portal in 11 days late last month.

Brown walked on Senior Night in February with Marcus Domask, Lance Jones, JD Muila and Jawaun Newton. It was a tough senior year for Brown, who started the first 19 games before Newton took his spot in the lineup in mid-January as Brown endured a stretch of eight straight games in which he didn’t score.

Not that Brown has ever been a big scorer. He’s been capable of scoring at times, as he showed in December 2020 when he pumped in a career-high 21 points in an upset of Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse. But his specialties have always been tough defense and ball movement, not offense.

However, Brown has been a capable 3-point shooter, canning 33.1% from the arc in his career. And his low turnover rate – he had only seven last year in 508 minutes – makes him an appealing option for coach Bryan Mullins.

Brown averaged 3.0 ppg last year, scoring 11 points in MVC wins against Evansville and Northern Iowa. He is one of five guards presently listed on a nine-man roster on the school’s website, joining returning starter Xavier Johnson, walk-on Chris Cross, AJ Ferguson and JR Jacobs, who redshirted last year.

That roster doesn’t include 6-6 guard Kennard Davis of Vashon High in St. Louis, who committed to the program during the early signing period in November. He was their only signee in that eight-day span.

With 1,477 players in the portal as of Monday afternoon, there are still plenty of choices out there for the Salukis to replenish their team. That they've yet to add a player via this method this year is more than a little surprising to some.

COMINGS AND GOINGS

Former SIU guard Foster Wonders has opted to follow former Saluki assistant coach Pat Monaghan to Green Bay, making his choice public on his Twitter page Sunday.

Wonders redshirted in 21-22 and played in 24 games last year, scoring 63 points and hitting 34.7% of his 3-point attempts. Wonders got some early run, tallying 11 points in a Dec. 7 loss to Indiana State but only managing double-figure minutes just four more times for the season’s remainder.

UIC beefed up its roster with the addition of former Colorado State guard Isaiah Rivera. He started 31 of 33 games last year, scoring 8.6 ppg and sinking 37.9% from the 3-point line. The 6-5 Rivera also led his team in steals with 33 and should help make up for the departure of leading scorer Jace Carter, who has yet to decide his destination after hitting the portal.

Illinois State has to find a new athletic director after Kyle Brennan on Thursday announced his resignation at the end of the month. The announcement came as WGLT-FM in Normal broke news about Brennan, assistant AD Mark Muhlhauser and a donor spending more than $23,000 on a trip to the Big 10 Conference football championship game in December 2021. It also included a stop at an Indianapolis strip club.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Indiana State is making a serious bid for an at-large bid in baseball with an 11-1 start in MVC play, coupled with a tough non-conference schedule. The Sycamores currently own the No. 19 RPI in Division I and host SIU this weekend in a showdown of the conference’s best teams. … UNI’s dominant sweep of SIU over the weekend upped the Panthers’ softball team to 15-1 in the league. They’ll face a challenge this weekend in Normal, where 14-3 Illinois State awaits for three big games. … UIC’s softball team snapped a season-opening 35-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 3-2 verdict at home against Loyola. The Flames fell to 1-38 on the year over the weekend, dropping three games at Missouri State, although two were close.