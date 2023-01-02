MVC Notebook | DeVries says Drake not as dynamic

On the surface, the numbers don’t look that bad for Drake. Through 15 games, it’s averaging 73.5 points per game and canning 45.6% of its field goal attempts. Those numbers are comparable with last year (73.9 ppg, 46%).

But the guy who’s around the team every day and therefore should know better than everyone else was quick to admit there’s a problem with the Bulldogs these days.

Coach Darian DeVries’ team, picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title back in October, is two games back of Indiana State already. Drake lost 52-49 Sunday at Missouri State, making just 35.1% of its shots.

That came on the heels of a 68-63 squeaker Thursday night at home with Valparaiso in which the Bulldogs converted only 42.9% from the field. A trip to SIU on Wednesday night might not be the elixir, seeing as how the Salukis held Belmont to 45 points and less than 33% shooting Sunday.

“We’re not quite as dynamic, not clicking quite as much on offense,” DeVries said Monday morning during an MVC coaches’ Zoom call. “We’ve got to convert our opportunities a little more efficiently. It’s just about becoming more consistent.”

Tucker DeVries, the coach’s son, is averaging 18.7 ppg and sinking 47.1% of his shots. Those are solid numbers, ones befitting a guy who was many experts’ pick for preseason MVC Player of the Year.

And in Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz and D.J. Wilkins, Drake has guys who have done a lot of winning. They’ve been part of 106 victories during their time in Des Moines. So betting against the Bulldogs might be a risky proposition.

Darian DeVries said the team’s 2-2 start in conference play is simply a function of losing one-possession games. They fell 75-73 in overtime on Nov. 30 at Indiana State, the only unbeaten team in MVC play.

“When you leave it up to one or two possessions, it can go the other way sometimes,” he said. “In three of our four losses, we’ve had the lead in the last two minutes.”

STILL STREAKING

Thursday night’s 86-77 MVC win at Evansville made it 10 in a row in conference season openers for the SIU women. They won all nine MVC openers under Cindy Stein and Kelly Bond-White kept the run going behind a 57-point second half.

Perhaps more impressively, they rallied from an 11-point fourth quarter hole to win 60-58 on Saturday at Indiana State. That made them one of five 2-0 teams after the first weekend, joining Missouri State, Murray State, Northern Iowa and Belmont.

And as history shows us, quick starts in league play tend to help win championships. Since 2000, 17 of 22 regular season champs have gotten out of the blocks at 2-0. The exceptions: Missouri State (2004-05, 11-12), Evansville (2007-08) and Northern Iowa (10-11, 15-16).

Two of the league’s three newcomers made their way into the 2-0 club this week as Belmont and Murray State earned sweeps of UIC and Valparaiso. Illinois State had a chance to go 2-0 but dropped its Sunday home game to Northern Iowa.

THREE-DOT STUFF

The MVFC will be able to boast another national champion by Sunday afternoon, when North Dakota State and South Dakota State play in Frisco, Texas for the FCS crown. If NDSU is to defend its title, it has to outrun SDSU. The Jackrabbits held the Bison to a season-low 127 rushing yards in a 23-21 win on Oct. 15 in Fargo. … Missouri State’s men’s basketball team joined SIU, Bradley and Murray State in a second-place tie in the Valley after sweeping the Iowa schools last week. They did it on the defensive end, limiting UNI and Drake to an average of 54.5 ppg. … If you’re wondering when SIU last drew a bigger home crowd than Sunday’s 7,119, go back to Jan. 9, 2016, when it sold Banterra Center out for a visit from Wichita State. That game was all Shockers, all the time, finishing in a 83-58 rout.