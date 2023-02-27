When SIU’s men’s basketball team heads to St. Louis later this week for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, it will try to win its first NCAA Tournament bid in 16 years.

Its leading scorer has, as of Monday, defended a title of sorts.

Marcus Domask was named the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second straight year. Domask not only leads the Salukis in scoring (17 ppg), rebounding (5.8) and assists (3.8), but also boasts a 3.99 grade-point average in sports administration.

He joins Kent Williams (2002-03) as a two-time winner of the award from SIU. Other Salukis who have won the award since Williams are Jamaal Tatum (2007) and current coach Bryan Mullins (2009).

On Monday, Mullins was asked about Domask’s overall impact on the program.

“Just in terms of being with him and starting a program and my alma mater, you couldn’t ask for a better person to represent this program the last four years,” Mullins said. “He does everything the right way.”

Domask was joined on the first team by Michael Duax (Northern Iowa), Rienk Mast (Bradley), Ben Krikke (Valparaiso) and Filip Skobalj (UIC). Teammate Trent Brown, a senior who possesses a 3.91 GPA in finance, was a second team pick.

Players must be a starter or a key reserve with at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA who have played in at least 75% of their team’s games during a season.

BRAVELY SPEAKING

Bradley earned a 73-61 win Sunday over Drake in a showdown for the MVC regular season title in Peoria. Some in the sellout crowd of 10,458 at Carver Arena stormed the floor when time expired to celebrate with their team.

“The court storm was pretty cool,” said Braves guard Connor Hickman to the Peoria Journal-Star. “I didn’t expect there to be a court storm so I was getting pushed in the back and like, ‘Oh.’”

Bradley won its last 10 games, beginning with a 79-75 overtime win Jan. 25 over I-74 rival Illinois State. The Braves gave up more than 61 points just twice in the last eight games and used their defense to clamp down on a Bulldogs team that routed them by 25 last month in Des Moines.

Drake made just 24-of-63 attempts from the field, including 5-of-21 from the 3-point line. Leading scorer Tucker DeVries managed just 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting against MVC Defensive Player of the Year favorite Malevy Leons.

In contrast, Bradley made 28-of-50 from the field, including 7-of-11 from Hickman, who led all scorers with 19 points. Mast delivered 12 points and 13 boards in an effort that might help him win MVC Player of the Year honors.

The result means the Braves are assured of no worse than an NIT bid should they stumble this week in St. Louis.

ARCH MADNESS

One observer’s quick thoughts on what might happen this weekend at the Enterprise Center:

1. Given the league’s overall balance this year, don’t be surprised if you see one huge upset on either Thursday or Friday.

Missouri State is the sixth seed but comes in playing its best basketball of the year after impressive wins last week over Murray State and Indiana State. The Bears are big and physical, and if they take care of the ball, will be a tough out for any of the top seeds if they reach the quarterfinals.

The operative word there might be "if." Don’t sleep on UIC in the late game Thursday night. If the Flames make 3-pointers and don’t get annihilated on the boards, they’re capable of upsetting someone. Maybe more than one someone.

2. Look out for a possible Indiana State-Belmont matchup on Friday. When the teams met last week in Nashville, they only combined for 177 points in a game the Bruins won 89-88 on free throws by Ben Sheppard with 2.0 seconds left. A rematch with each team’s season on the line should be straight fire.

3. It would require two Murray State wins and an SIU victory for this to happen, but the best thing for the MVC coffers might be a third game with the Racers and Salukis in the semifinals on Saturday. There might not be enough seats in Enterprise Center to hold down these two fan bases.