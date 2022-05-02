MVC Notebook | Drake, SIU appear to survive portal

Sunday was the final day for college basketball players to hit the transfer portal and still be eligible for 2022-23.

And now that most of the smoke has cleared, it looks like Drake and SIU may be in the best shape of Missouri Valley Conference teams, largely because the core of their teams is going to return.

The Bulldogs could sport as many as five super-seniors – players who get an extra year due to being in the program when the 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID-19 – to go along with MVC Freshman of the Year Tucker DeVries. The son of coach Darian DeVries has star written all over him.

Meanwhile, the Salukis kept their top scorers from last year, Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. While they lost useful role players Kyler Filewich and Steven Verplancken, Jr. to the portal, they gained George Mason point guard Xavier Johnson, who should allow Jones to play his more natural position of shooting guard.

And Monday’s news that SIU has added Evansville transfer Jawaun Newton, who scored 12.7 points and grabbed a team-high 5.4 boards last year, only helps the Salukis. Newton averaged 13.5 ppg the season before and is an excellent foul shooter, which hasn’t been an SIU strength recently.

Many other programs around the Valley weren’t as fortunate. In particular, defending regular season champion Northern Iowa, Missouri State and league newcomer Murray State took major hits.

MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green (UNI), scoring machine Isiaih Mosley (MSU) and Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year K.J. Williams (Murray State) might still play college ball next winter, but they won’t be in last year’s uniforms.

MVC scoring champ Antonio Reeves, formerly of Illinois State, decided last week to play his senior year at Kentucky. With consensus national Player of the Year Oscar Tsheibwe coming back for another year with the Wildcats, Reeves is going to see more than his share of open looks from the 3-point line.

Belmont was also hit by the portal. It lost OVC All-Freshman team pick Will Richard, who scored 12.1 ppg and grabbed 6.0 boards last year, to Florida. While the Bruins tend to reload instead of rebuild these days, they could have used Richard’s presence in their MVC debut next year.

PANTHERS CLINCH

Northern Iowa’s softball team ended what suspense was left in regards to the MVC regular season title Sunday by beating Indiana State in Cedar Falls. That secured the top seed in the conference tournament with a week still left in the regular season.

Tourney host Missouri State will be the second seed and SIU, thanks to its sweep at Evansville, can clinch the third seed by beating Illinois State two of three this weekend at Charlotte West Stadium.

Should the Redbirds take two of three, though, it could open the door for Drake or Bradley to finish third. However, the Bulldogs finish at home with Missouri State and the Braves have to deal with UNI at home, so winning those series will be a tall task.

The only way Illinois State can leapfrog SIU is via a sweep, largely because one of its conference games was canceled due to rain.

THREE-DOT TIME

Evansville swept Bradley in baseball over the weekend to move a game ahead of SIU in the Valley. The Purple Aces are 9-3 in the league, but still have to visit Dallas Baptist from May 13-15. … Valparaiso’s Nolan Tucker enjoyed his weekend in Carbondale, going 8 for 12 against SIU and earning MVC Player of the Week. He was a homer shy of the cycle in the Beacons’ 11-10 win Sunday. … SIU’s men’s golf team will find out its NCAA Tournament destination sometime after 3 p.m. Wednesday when the field is announced on The Golf Channel. Regional play starts on May 15.

